TEUTOPOLIS — The Teutopolis Unit 50 school board met this week to approve an intergovernmental agreement with area universities and more.
The board approved an agreement with Eastern Illinois University and other higher education institutions. This agreement would allow EIU and other students to continue utilizing the district for student teaching and clinical observation purposes through the next school year.
The board also selected some of its members to represent the district on various boards.
Board members Brian Meyer and Leon Gobczynski were re-selected to join the Eastern Illinois Area Special Education Governing Board for the upcoming school year. Meyer will be the main representative, and Gobczynski will serve as an alternate.
The board also selected members Courtney Tegeler and Erin Ordner to represent the district at a recent joint meeting of the Effingham County school boards. That group also met this week.
Meanwhile, the board denied a change order for the new location of the weight room at Teutopolis High School. Earlier this month in a special meeting, the board gave the OK for the Upchurch Group to complete plans and drawings for the weight room.
The weight room will be relocated to the west of the existing gymnasium and boys and girls locker rooms. It will be conveniently located across the hall from the athletic director’s office and coaches’ offices.
The board also addressed district insurance options. Board members approved a renewal of property, casualty and liability insurance for the next school year with Prairie State Insurance Cooperative.
The board also approved insurance package options with Egyptian Trust for the 2020-2021 school year.
Prior to the board meeting, a budget amendment hearing was held to discuss the amended 2019-2020 budget. The board later approved the budget, which was previously presented at the May meeting and was displayed for 30 days following that meeting.
In other matters, the board approved hiring the following personnel: Jordan Thoele as a volunteer assistant junior high baseball coach and assistant junior high basketball coach; Chet Reeder as a summer behind-the-wheel instructor for summer 2020; and Nicole McClellan as a grade school teacher.
The board also approved the following retirements and resignations: Jenna Funneman from high school cross country and junior high track; Carrie Copple from junior high track; Zach Repking from junior high basketball; Connie Deters and Liz King from high school tennis; Taylor Shannon from high school golf; Maria Tegeler from high school and athletic secretary; Grant Keller as a high school teacher and junior varsity basketball; and Becky Schumacher as a grade school teacher.
The board's next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. on July 20.
