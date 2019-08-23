The Teutopolis Village Board this week prohibited cannabis businesses from opening in the village.
At its meeting on Wednesday, the board voted unanimously to prohibit the making and selling of cannabis in the Village of Teutopolis. The ordinance does does not include medical cannabis.
Village President Greg Hess said that the people who live in Teutopolis don’t go for that stuff.
“We decided enough is enough and we want to keep family values in our community,” he said “we felt most people in the community would not want us to allow cannabis sales.”
The board also had a discussion on solar panels in the village limits. Eric Pals, President of Tick Tock Energy was present to answer questions that the board had about that topic. The village is considering creating an ordinance regarding solar panels.
The board asked about the durability of the panels.
“They will take a one inch hail ball at 80 miles per hour direct hit,” Pals said. “They are designed by zip code and that is how they do the structural engineering, power production and wind loads. However if you chuck a brick or rock at it the glass will shatter.”
There was a question regarding how you could stop someone from having a field of solar panels. He said that there are interconnection limits with Ameren.
“Every system we install has to go through an interconnection application process with the utilities,” Pals said. “You just can’t build on 20 acres with solar panels you have to have a transmission line close by and there is a 2 year permitting process.”
After Pals answered questions there was further discussion. Board member Dan Zerrusen said that he didn’t think they needed an ordinance for solar panels.
“Solar is the way of the future,” he said “I don’t understand the difference between a 9 foot solar panel or a 20 foot shed.”
Board member Dave Tegeler disagreed with Zerrusen.
“I think most of us can agree we want to make this simple,” he said. “But I do think we need to look at it from all angles and make sure we’re not saying you can do what you want.”
Tegeler added that he’s not looking for a large document that will put a lot of confusion into it and kill a lot of projects.
