Brian Deters, a native of Teutopolis, was recently named the executive director of The Center for Surface Combat Systems.
Deters will serve as the principal adviser on all matters relating to the CSCS mission, functions and tasks. Additionally, he will be the senior government civilian, contract competition advocate and lead for strategy development efforts.
Deters attended grade school in Lillyville and Green Creek, as well as attending Teutopolis Junior High and High School. He graduated in 1982 from THS.
Deters went through basic training for the Navy in summer 1982 in San Diego. After basic, he was based on the USS Mount Whitney in Norfolk, Virginia.
Deters served 22 years active duty on destroyers, crafts and amphibious ships. In 2004, he retired from active duty as a surface operations limited duty officer. His assignments included an instructor tour and later as officer in charge of AEGIS Training and Readiness Center Detachment in San Diego.
Prior to becoming the executive director, Deters was a technical support director. He developed training simulations and worked with other training equipment. During his 22 years of service, he served on five different ships and visited over 25 foreign ports.
Deters remains connected to the area as his father still lives in Lillyville and he has four siblings who live in the Effingham area. He said he makes it back to the Effingham area three or four times a year.
Deters and his wife, Kathy, and have two adult children.
In his position as executive director, Deters said his department administers all the training that sailors receive.
"Any job involving guns, radar, weapons and missiles systems," Deters said. "We train Navy officers how to employ these against the enemy."
