ALTAMONT — With more than 70 drivers battling it out in six events for hundreds in cash prizes, the 2023 Effingham County Fair’s Demolition Derby proved to be one of the biggest in years, attracting a slew of fans from all over the region to the Effingham County Fairgrounds in Altamont Saturday for a thrilling night of competition.
From the large group of drivers who took part in the derby Saturday emerged Teutopolis native and driver of car No. 22 Brayden Will. The 22-year-old took home a first-place trophy and $800 after winning one of the derby’s compact events.
“It feels good to finally have that victory under my belt,” Will said. “We all put in the work, and no matter what, at the end of the day we’ve all got to beat each other. There’s only one winner.”
The final moments of the event created some controversy as the event’s second-place driver, Keith Rinne of Breese, appeared to wave off Will, signaling he was surrendering, before accelerating and crashing into Will’s car, which is what derby officials cited as the reason behind their decision to ultimately declare Will the winner.
Following the event, Will reacted to the highly contested finish, saying it felt good to win, particularly against Rinne, who is well known among derby drivers.
“Kieth’s always definitely tough competition out there,” Will said. “It’s definitely a pleasure beating a name like that. He’s been around a long time.”
Rinne said despite the close finish, he’s had tougher times in previous derbies.
“Last weekend at Carlyle I went 10 minutes against one guy. So this was still a little easy walk in the park,” Rinne said. “You just have to play the system and see how it goes, and that’s what I did.”
Although he would have preferred a win, he’s glad his car made it through another event.
“I enjoyed it,” Rinne said. “It was fun, and tell you what, if you turn around my car’s back out there for round two.”
Will customized his car and dedicated it to his grandmother, Marilyn Zerrusen, who passed away in April after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
“She was always my idol growing up,” Will said. “It was definitely emotional to win this.”
Will worked on the car in his shed every night for the past week in preparation for Saturday’s derby.
“It’s a lot of work, dedication, long nights in the shop, every night this week till midnight, 1:30 in the morning, trying to get this car done,” he said.
Will has been driving derby cars for awhile, but the car he drove in this most recent derby is only the second he built himself.
“This is my second true build,” he said.
Noting his family’s rich derby history, Will said he’s looking forward to adding another trophy to the family collection.
“It’s been my dream to take home the trophy at the hometown show,” Will said. “I’ve been around it my whole life.”
Will said his grandfather, father, uncles and mother have taken part in demolition derbies, often in Effingham County, where he took first place Saturday.
“It’s kind of just a family tradition,” he said. “It’s in the blood.”
Keeping in the family tradition, Will said three of his cousins were taking part in Saturday’s derby.
Will’s mother, Keri Will, formerly Keri Zerrusen, said the drivers in her family became known as the “Z Gang” during the 1980s and 1990s because of how active they were in local derbies.
“We ran derbies every weekend,” she said.
Will said he loves to enter into derbies and the feeling he gets when he’s driving in one is almost indescribable.
“It’s definitely the adrenaline rush,” he said. “People always say it’s dumb, but I always tell them if you got in you’d be addicted.”
When he’s not driving in derbies or working on his car, Will, studies at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
“This is my vacation,” he said.
