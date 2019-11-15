The Teutopolis Monastery Museum will be closed for several months to allow for the building to be renovated. The project is being called the Sister Ethelbert Center and Museum Renovation Project.
Sister Mary Ethelbert was born in Belleville, Illinois on June 2, 1893. She entered the Schools Sisters of Notre Dame in September 1911 and made her final vows in July 1921.
Sister Ethelbert graduated from Loras College and earned a master’s degree at the University of Notre Dame. In 1917, at the age of 24, she was sent from St. Louis to Teutopolis.
Upon her arrival, she taught eighth and ninth grades at Society Hall. She was later named the first Superintendent of Teutopolis Schools, a position she would hold until 1955.
By 1936, both the grade school and high school had met all state requirements and had the honor of being one of the first schools in the state to receive certification for being “Superior Schools.”
Under Sister Ethelbert’s guidance, construction began in 1954 for the first part of the current grade school. In that same year, she organized another project, the Lourdes Grotto, which stands next to the west wing of Teutopolis Grade School.
The building itself dates back to 1889 and the area being renovated is the dining hall, library and kitchen. Part of the renovation process will involve installing an elevator to make the building ADA compliant. For many years there has been a wheelchair ramp in the museum, but it was not ADA compliant.
The museum itself will not be renovated with the exception of giving access to it via the elevator. The inside plans will include the ability to convert the dining room into two or three smaller rooms.
Fire doors and walls will also be included in the plans. There are also plans for a residential kitchen that will be able to be closed off.
When it comes to the exterior of the building there will be an additional 19 parking spaces. There will also be an overhead covering at the main entry door into the lobby.
There will be parts of the existing building that will be repurposed. There is wainscoting in the current dining room that will be repurposed by placing it in the foyer.
The building is currently used by 23 groups with plans for more in the future. There will be flexibility of seating for 140 people.
According to Ron Ruholl, Maintenance Director for St. Francis Church and Cemetery and Cemetery Sexton, the part of the building being renovated has not been renovated since 1986 and has a wide variety of uses that for some time it was hard to determine what to renovate it for.
Some of the uses include meetings, showers, funeral dinners and scout meetings. Ruholl said that the current process will make the building have a more user friendly space.
“Several times it was brought up to renovate the space and we’ve finally jumped in with both feet to the best of our ability,” he said.
The work is expected to be done by May.
