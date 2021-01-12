A Teutopolis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported Charles B. Weber, 36, of Teutopolis, was driving a black 2011 Honda east on Main Street in Teutopolis when he rear-ended a silver 2009 Ford driven by Charles R. Semple, 67, also of Teutopolis, near Race Street. The accident occurred at 6:14 p.m.
Weber was cited for driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Weber was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham, with non-incapacitating injuries.
