A Teutopolis man was injured in a three-vehicle accident in Salem Monday.
Illinois State Police reported Austin D. Lange, 18, of Edgewood, was driving a red 2004 Ford F-150 Pickup south on Illinois Route 37 at the intersection of Tonti Road, when the truck struck the rear of a silver 1997 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup driven by Charles B. Wilson, 60, of Teutopolis, that was stopped behind a white and blue 2022 Kenworth truck-tractor driven by Stephen A. Getz, 29, of Eureka, who was waiting to turn left. The accident, which occurred at 3:18 p.m., pushed the Silverado into the rear of the truck-tractor.
Wilson was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lange was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.