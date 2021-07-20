On July 18, 2021 at approximately 3:40 pm, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department responded to a rural Teutopolis residence regarding a death investigation.
Upon arrival at K&N Subdivision, they discovered a male deceased in a corn field at the rear of the residence.
The Effingham County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. Also called to assist at the scene were the Effingham County Sheriff’s Detective Section and the ISP Crime Scene Unit.
The individual was identified as Brian Austin, 44, of Teutopolis.
After the scene was processed, Brian Austin was transported to the morgue at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital by the coroner’s office.
Additional testing is scheduled at the hospital. Medical records were requested and toxicology samples will be sent to the lab for analysis.
The incident remains under investigation by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department and the Effingham County Coroner’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.