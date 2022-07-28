Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on July 27, Bryce A. Ruholl, 21, of Teutopolis, was charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding with a Prior Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Conviction, a Class 3 felony, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, also a Class 3 felony, and two counts of Aggravated DUI, Class 4 felonies. Class 3 felonies have a sentencing range of two to five years in prison, and Class 4 felonies have a sentencing range of one to three years in prison.
The charges allege that Ruholl fled from Cowden Police Chief Blake Hadley at a speed greater than 21 miles per hour over the speed limit while under the influence of alcohol, and that he possessed methamphetamine in the vehicle. Bond was set at $150,000.
The pending charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 15.
