Newcomer Christina T. Mette and incumbents Bernard J. Hartke and Daniel F. Zerrusen were elected to three open seats on the Teutopolis Village Board, according to unofficial results. Brian Campbell finished out of the running in fourth place.
Mette captured 33.25% of the vote; Hartke, 31.17%; and Zerrusen, 30.56%. Campbell had 5.01%.
Mette, 65, is a retired educator. She served as a member of the Planning Commission in Teutopolis for 10 years.
“I feel it is important to continue to attract new businesses, expand job opportunities and more residential developments,” she said during the campaign.
Hartke, 59, is Wood Shop Manager at Effingham Builders Supply. His experience includes Village of Teutopolis Board Trustee, Village of Teutopolis Board of Appeals and Planning Commissioner, St. Francis of Assisi Church Parish Council (Building and Grounds Committee), St. Francis of Assisi Church Long Range Planning Committee, Knights of Columbus.
“The village’s most pressing issue is infrastructure,” he said during the campaign. “Water lines need to be replaced and the sewer lagoon needs to be enlarged for future growth. Also, sidewalks need to be added or replaced.”
Zerrusen, 44, is a civil engineer. He served approximately 10 years as village trustee; 18-plus years as a volunteer firefighter.
“One issue that has started recently is the traffic through town due to issues on I-70,” he said during the campaign. “While we are not able to stop the traffic, we can work with IDOT to try and ensure that residents are able to move around the village.”
Read about the Unit 50 school board election in Friday’s Effingham Daily News.
