Throughout the years, Teutopolis High School has seen several changes.
Unit 50 Superintendent Matt Sturgeon said two past superintendents and school boards helped make some of the recent changes possible.
He said former superintendents Bill Fritcher and Deb Philpot, who served as interim superintendent after the departure of Fritcher, were instrumental in the last project.
“Bill Fritcher and the school board at the time would have started both projects … phase one and phase two,” Sturgeon said.
Phase one was an educational wing addition that includes classrooms, restrooms, teacher’s lounge and a technology space. Phase two included the demolition of the 1929 school building, renovation and addition of public restrooms, locker rooms and connection corridor from the educational building to the gymnasium that included the new construction of a new band room and additional storage spaces.
Sturgeon saw the phase two 2020 addition and restoration construction project to its completion in November of 2020 after starting as superintendent on June 1, 2020 – only three months into the COVID pandemic.
The cost of phase one was approximately $2.3 million, while phase two cost about $3.8 million. There were additional costs for asbestos abatement, furniture and the installation of technology equipment.
The primary contractor for both phase one and phase two was L. J. Swingler Construction.
“We had a great working relationship,” said Sturgeon. “We certainly appreciated all of their efforts and initiatives. We truly felt they were vested in the projects and we think the quality of their workmanship is evidence that meets the needs of our students and staff. The work is certainly something the tax paying base can be proud of.”
Contractors working under L. J. Swingler Construction were John Lewis Construction, Inc., Merz Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., Burford Electric, Inc., Fidelity Construction Services, Inc., Dan’s Glass, Wagner Masonry, Inc., Ramsey Systems and Joiner Holdings, Inc.
Other contractors on the project were The Upchurch Group, Inc. (architect-engineer), Kam Services, Inc. (asbestos abatement). Midwest Service Group, Inc., Tebbe Excavating Inc. (demolition of the 1929 building), Effingham Telecom Solutions, Inc. (ran wire to CAD and new Band Room), G & S Architectural Products (display boards for new addition) and Steven’s Industries (classroom cabinets).
Sturgeon said there were also community partners who helped with the construction projects including the Teutopolis Education Foundation, which partnered with the the district to purchase furniture for the phase one construction. A group named Techtopolis raised funds to help pay for classroom technology, including touch-panel promethean boards for the new classrooms.
James Niebrugge, a junior at Teutopolis High School, recalls the old 1929 building. Niebrugge is the son of Kent and Angie Niebrugge.
“I remember the twisting stairs to the top floor and occasionally breaking into a sweat to get to history class. I can also remember avoiding certain restrooms, especially those with no doors,” James Niebrugge said.
THS Junior Emily Konkel, daughter of Allen and Cynthia Konkel, said the 1929 building was something she will always remember.
“It was always a hustle to get to class on time with the different levels and parts of the building. Especially during the main passing periods when multiple classes were in the halls at the same time,” Emily Konkel said.
Konkel and Niebrugge really enjoy the new classrooms.
“Although I used to enjoy getting some fresh air when walking between the instructional building and the gym, the new setup keeps us out of the rain, snow and cold,” Konkel said. “Our instructional classrooms are now all conveniently located near one another and are much nicer and better maintained.”
Niebrugges said, “The new instructional space has larger lockers and hallways where we enjoy gathering. The classrooms are also more up to date with the integration of technology like student chromebooks, the business lab and the promethean boards that all make the learning experience better for students.”
Sturgeon said the Teutopolis Unit 50 school district is comprised of three schools: Teutopolis Grade School serves pre-K through sixth grade; Teutopolis Junior High School, built in 1997, serves seventh and eight grade; and Teutopolis High School serves students in ninth through twelfth grades.
He said the district owns the junior and senior high schools, while the district has a rental agreement with St. Francis Church for the use of the grade school building.
“Our students and staff take great pride in being Wooden Shoes! Our students work hard to develop knowledge, skills and competencies within the classroom, and they represent us well within the arts, athletics and through our other clubs and activities,” Sturgeon said.
“Our staff give their all to meet the needs and interests of our students and ensure that they have every opportunity to grow and succeed. The Teutopolis tradition is something we all use to inspire us as individuals and meet our personal and professional goals. Thank you to our parents, community members and Board of Education for continuing to support our students and staff as we strive to meet our mission and grow the Wooden Shoe tradition.”
