Teutopolis High School will have a new principal next school year after the current head was “reclassified” as a teacher by the Unit 50 school board.
The board approved a proposal at a meeting Monday to reclassify and reassign Greg Beck, the current principal, to a teaching position with the district, according Superintedent Matt Sturgeon.
Sturgeon would not provide a reason for Beck’s removal as principal. Beck could not be reached for comment.
Sturgeon said more than 100 people attended the two-hour meeting to speak out in regards to the proposal, with discussion stretching more than two hours before the board voted on the reclassification.
The issue first popped up in February when the board passed an initial resolution laying out the intention to reclassify him for performance issues and “sound educational, financial planning,” Sturgeon said.
A private hearing was held March 17 in which the board reaffirmed its intention to return Beck to a teaching role, Sturgeon said.
Beck soon requested a public hearing to be held prior to the regular meeting Monday night, where the board held its final vote on the issue, Sturgeon said.
Beck currently sits as the highest paid employee in the district, making $115,484 in base salary, with a pension of $11,423.
A search is now underway to find Beck’s replacement. Information regarding the job is now available on the district’s website.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a series of revisions to policy brought on by new legislation passed in 2021 by the Illinois General Assembly. One revision, that of Policy 6:60, was tabled in order to allow for additional information to be provided by the Illinois State Board of Education regarding new sex education standards.
• Approved May 15 as the date of graduation for outgoing high school seniors. Honors night is scheduled for May 11, with promotion of eighth grade students scheduled for May 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.