TEUTOPOLIS — The Teutopolis Unit 50 school board heard a presentation this week from Wabash Communications regarding televising athletic events with the new fiber optic cable in town.
According to David Frigen, Chief Operating Officer of Wabash Communications, the company uses a trailer and a truck to televise the games and broadcast them. The organization does broadcasting of sports events for North Clay, Salem, Fairfield and Cisne.
According to Frigen, the video is done in high definition, and therefore, is a high quality picture with up to four people on the field or gym at a time getting the shots.
According to Bruce Dickey, a broadcasting and sales representative for Wabash Communications, Wabash sells commercial spots for the broadcast. The company sells the advertising itself.
The company encourages the school districts to allow students who are in video-editing classes to help out with the broadcasts whether it's on cameras or in the truck.
"They learn a skill, and it's a tremendous skill, especially if they want to move on to radio and television in college," Dickey said.
Frigen said that in terms of infrastructure there are conduits and fiber-optic cables that would need to be put in but that would be at no cost to the school. The games are live streamed initially on YouTube and can be left online to be viewed later as well, which is up to the individual school.
Installation of the fiber network started earlier this month. The cable is currently going in at the Walnut Street area and will be installed near the Prairieview subdivision. The fiber is already at the school.
The board took no action on the request. It may be placed on the agenda of a future meeting.
The board also heard an update on the high school facility project. Work on the existing classrooms has been going well however the wet weather has been affecting the progress. The board agreed to pay Swingler Construction $335,460.97 and KAM Services $36,115.
