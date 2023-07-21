Farmers like Joe Thoele have faced some challenges over the years, often due to uncontrollable factors like the weather. But this never deterred him, his father or his grandfather from building the multi-generational farm where Thoele now primarily grows corn and beans.
The more-than-a-century-long history of the Thoele farm began in 1912, when his grandfather purchased 80 acres of land just east of Teutopolis.
“He was 23, so he probably had some help from his uncles,” Thoele said.
In 1932, Thoele’s grandfather purchased 40 more acres from across the street and even bought some additional land during the Great Depression.
Thoele explained that, at the time, it was somewhat common to obtain land through lending because it could be seized by the lender when the property owner was unable to pay off their loan.
He noted that his grandfather likely received some financial assistance from his uncles during this time as well.
“If you had money, you didn’t go to a bank,” he said. “You went to another individual. So, during the Depression, he bought a lot of ground.”
Thoele’s father began working on the family farm in 1946, after getting out of the U.S. Army earlier that same year. Thoele would later follow his father’s footsteps, serving in the Army from 1985 to 1987 before he began farming himself.
“And then dad retired that year,” he said. “He moved to town. Then I lived out here.”
The history of the property actually predates the establishment of Thoele’s family farm. A barn still sits on the property that predates his grandfather’s purchase of the land.
“That one there was here when they bought the place,” he said.
Farming is something Thoele always wanted to do since he grew up helping his father check on cattle.
“I just always followed dad around when I was a kid,” he said. “We had cattle back then up in Montrose. It was just a lot of fun.”
He learned how to drive a tractor when he was 8 after asking his father for permission.
“I was so scared when I asked him if he’d let me drive the tractor,” he said.
With this year’s harvest just around the corner, Thoele explained how important of a factor weather is when it comes to growing corn, beans or any other crop. He discussed some of the most difficult aspects of keeping his farm running and successful all these years.
“The harvest can be challenging, especially on a wet year,” he said.
Fortunately, most farmers, including Thoele, have crop insurance. That allows him to minimize his losses in case of a poor harvest because, as he notes, his yields, like that of any other farmer, have varied over the years.
“That’s helped out a lot,” he said.
However, it wasn’t until the late 1990s when crop insurance became more commonly used among farmers like Thoele, who has had it since 2000.
“1998 to 2000, my net worth went down three years in a row,” he said.
In more recent years, Thoele has had some very successful harvests, particularly when it comes to his corn production, and he expects this year’s harvest to be productive as well – despite recent droughts in parts of the state.
“Yields have been real good,” he said. “This year was a piece of cake. Beans haven’t been as good as corn, but they’ve been OK.”
Over the course of the farm’s long history, Thoele has seen a lot changes, including the way in which he is able to dry the corn after harvest with a climate-controlled drying bin before having it transferred and stored in Dieterich for the winter.
The drying bin includes a spreader that keeps the corn evenly spread, and when the corn reaches the desired humidity level, it is transferred to a bin directly next to it.
“I try to give it about 16.5%, and then, when I transfer it over, I cool it off, and then I put it in the bin down at Dieterich when it’s close to 15%,” he said.
The drying bin also allows Thoele to check the humidity of the corn that the machine doesn’t transfer and tests again if it isn’t dry enough yet.
In addition to growing crops, Thoele has raised honey on the farm since 2016, but explained that it has nothing to do with making money.
“I’ve got three hives over there,” he said. “I just give it away. It gives me something to do.”
