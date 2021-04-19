A Teutopolis driver was injured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday.
According to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Skylor J. Rohr, 20, was driving a silver 2012 Nissan east on U.S. 40, approximately 700 feet west of 1075th St. when Rohr lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve in the road. The vehicle continued straight and struck a ditch. The vehicle then overturned three times before coming to rest in the ditch facing north. After coming to rest, the vehicle caught on fire. The accident occurred at 11:22 p.m.
Rohr was taken to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital with a non-incapacitating injury.
Rohr was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
