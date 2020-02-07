The Teutopolis village board this week discussed the design of a new village hall.
“This puts the treasurer and the clerk up front right off the lobby,” Village trustee Dave Tegeler said. “And then you have an office for mayor and/or future economic developer if that comes to fruition again.” He said that most of the parking for the building would be in the back.
“This gives the new board members an idea what was planned and to have their input on it,” Tegeler said.
Village trustee Greg Oseland said that he wanted to see new numbers and a bid package.
“We need to look at some hard numbers from projected revenue coming in from the TIF,” he said.
Dave Tegeler said that he think it’s important that if people ask about it they know that it’s not going to increase their taxes.
There was some discussion on checking with the park district to see if they would like to have some space in the new village hall. Village trustee John Mette said that he wasn’t sure that the park district would want other than an office space in the new village hall.
“To recap we’re going to run this past the park district and see if their interested in participating on anything,” Tegeler said. He said they could question some of the members since the park board wasn’t due to meet for awhile.
Meanwhile Village Foreman Carl Pals was in attendance to answer an questions on illegal sewer hookups.
“Our tapping permit does not require us to tell you what you have to do,” he said. “We have a plumbing code that thick to tell you what to do.”
Village Clerk Sharon Will said that the plumber should have contacted Carl to find out what our requirements are and what we allow before he had ever done it. Pals said that it might help in the future to have a plumbing inspector.
“We’ve had so many problems with water in the basements that we made this rule ten years ago to keep that from happening,” Pals said. Village Trustee Dan Zerrusen said that if there’s water in the basement the city is lots of times held responsible.
“We’ve done what we can to find the water infiltration and we’ve stopped some of it,” said Tegeler. “In order to protect the homeowner that’s why we enacted this ordinance.”
In other business, the board approved a Wooden Shoe Development subdivision on the west edge of the village. The subdivision was necessary as the six acre tract of land is being sold to a business planning to locate in the commercial park. The board also voted to amend the amount of money to be borrowed for infrastructure projects to Prairie View subdivision to $150,000, rather than $100,000; approved a policy prohibiting sexual harassment, approved the plat of Wessel subdivision. They also approved an amendment to certificates of platting and certificates of restrictions and covenant in Prairie subdivision,amended an earlier measure and authorizing the sale of real estate and authorized Village President Greg Hess to sing a Memorandum of Understanding with Siemer Milling Company.
