As Teutopolis continues to add some finishing touches to its wind and solar energy system regulations, the village board is considering the implementation of a noise ordinance.
During the board's meeting Wednesday, trustees considered adopting a noise ordinance after Teutopolis Village Clerk Amy Vahling informed them that she had recently heard from several people planning events in the area asking her when the city requires outdoor events to end.
“We’ve been getting a lot of calls on that type of stuff,” Vahling said.
She explained that although 11 p.m. has long been considered the cut off time for outdoor activities, the village doesn’t have any ordinance in place reflecting this.
“There’s a lot of people with the impression that 11 p.m. is the cutoff time for bands, DJs, any events period, but we honestly don’t have anything in our ordinances, anywhere,” she said.
“We’re talking about outdoor events only. Correct?” Teutopolis Village Trustee Dave Tegeler asked.
“Correct,” Vahling said.
After discussing the matter, the board agreed to consider the adoption of a noise ordinance in a future meeting.
“I personally think yes, we need to have something,” Teutopolis Village Trustee Greg Oseland said.
Meanwhile, trustees adopted an ordinance updating the village’s solar energy regulations to, among other minor changes, require a special use permit for ground mounted solar systems.
Trustees also adopted an ordinance that essentially prohibits the use of wind energy systems within village limits.
Also during the meeting, Lori Runde from Farmweld thanked the board for working with the company as it has been making plans for its solar energy system, and she told trustees Farmweld is moving forward with plans for a roof-mounted solar system.
Farmweld previously planned to construct a ground mounted solar system, but the size of the planned system exceeded the village’s maximum wattage requirement for ground mounted systems.
“It’s not ideal in many ways for us to do the roof mount,” Runde said. “It is more expensive, but it allows us to move forward with the project in a timely manor. Hopefully this fall, possibly, we’ll be able to get started on it.”
Meanwhile, the board discussed the village’s electrical aggregation program amid a recent decrease in Ameren’s electricity rates which will apply to customers bills in July are currently significantly lower than the current fixed rate under the aggregation program’s provider, Constellation Energy.
“I called Ameren directly the other day and they’re saying their rate is gonna be 7.49 cents per kilowatt hour,” Vahling said. “Our current rate that we have locked in on that electrical aggregate is 11.49, so there is a little difference on it. But anybody in the village can do what they want.”
Although Ameren’s current rate is indeed lower, the board remained reluctant to recommend any switch to either provider to residents because as Vahling noted, Ameren’s rate is set to change again in October.
“If you get off Constellation and you go to Ameren, you get 60 days, but if you wait till day 61 to call, you’re locked in for 12 additional months with Ameren, and you cannot go anywhere,” Vahling said.
“You’re gonna have to play Switzerland on that,” Oseland said to Vahling.
The board also agreed to allow another 60 day extension for the owner of a property located at 611 W. Main Street after Teutopolis resident Bob Campbell said work was being done to clean up the property which the board previously said included 2 vacant trailers.
Teutopolis Village Trustee Dan Zerrusen and Teutopolis Village President Dave Repking were absent.
In other matters, the board:
• Adopted an ordinance establishing standards for the construction of utility facilities within public ways of Teutopolis.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the use of the village’s motor fuel tax funds for the maintenance of village streets in the amount of $113,000.
