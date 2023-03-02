TEUTOPOLIS — After months of discussion and considering potential modifications, Teutopolis is now a step closer to adopting a solar ordinance as the village prepares to make revisions to its zoning regulations.
Before the Teutopolis Village Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, the Public Health, Safety and Water Committee reviewed Teutopolis Village Attorney Tracy Willenborg’s analysis of a draft of the solar ordinance.
The board has been revising the ordinance in response to some pushback and suggestions they received from residents in previous meetings, particularly those working in the solar energy industry.
The board has also been considering an ordinance that would regulate swimming pools in the village. But according to Teutopolis Village Board Trustee Daniel Zerrusen, little progress has been made.
“We didn’t get much discussion there,” Zerrusen said.
However, the board previously agreed to draft the solar ordinance before the swimming pool ordinance because the village still doesn’t have any solar regulations in place, making the matter a priority for trustees.
“We need to move with solar quick,” said Trustee Dave Tegeler.
The adoption of the solar ordinance is part of the board’s plans to revise and update the village’s zoning regulations.
“We know we’re not having the swimming pool, but I think we can have the rest of it,” Tegeler said regarding the board’s proposed updates to the village’s zoning regulations.
Teutopolis Village Clerk Amy Vahling said the board will give the finalized draft of the ordinance to Willenborg, who will look over it as well as other proposed updates and changes to village regulations.
“Tracy has a list of what we need to update,” Vahling said in reference to Willenborg.
The board will then have to publish drafts of ordinances at least 15 days prior to a public hearing that will be held before any action is taken.
“The very earliest would probably be Monday or Tuesday next week before it could hit the paper,” Vahling said.
The board also discussed plans to move forward with a 1$ per hour pay raise for some part-time summer village employees.
“If you’re hiring an experienced worker, you give them a dollar an hour more, and someone that hasn’t done the job, they start out at the minimum wage,” Tegeler said.
The current minimum wage in the state of Illinois is $13 per hour.
Vahling said she would call the village’s part-time summer employees about the pay increase to further incentivize them and encourage experienced workers to return for another summer.
“We need to be competitive,” Zerrusen said.
The board also heard from Joe Fearday from the Wealth Management Group, who discussed a potential retirement plan for village employees. No action was taken on the matter during the meeting Wednesday.
Board members also approved a plat for a subdivision proposed by Karen Weber.
Additionally, the board approved the purchase of a vacuum truck from EJ Equipment.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for March 15 at 7 p.m.
