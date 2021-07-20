Teutopolis Community Unit School District 50 officially approved a contract with Teutopolis Education Association that includes teachers and support staff members. The three-year agreement will begin with the start of school this August and extend through the 2023-24 academic year.
The Board of Education voted unanimously at their meeting on Monday, July 19, following TEA ratification the week prior. This contract follows a previous three-year agreement and is reflective of the quality of our Wooden Shoe workforce and extra effort for students and schools.
"Throughout the negotiation process, both sides approached the table with professionalism and cooperation. This agreement, and the process to get here, is but another example of Wooden Shoes coming together for a common purpose and passion, our children and our schools," said Superintendent Matt Sturgeon.
Teachers will receive an average pay increase of 3% while support personnel will average slightly more during the same three-year period, at 4%. The difference in average increases is due to the district's need to maintain compliance with Illinois’ minimum teacher salary and minimum wage, which are gradually increasing through 2023-24 and Jan. 1, 2025 respectively.
The agreement also includes increases of board contributions to staff member medical insurance, tuition reimbursements, dual-credit instructor stipends, and athletic coach and non-athletic sponsorship stipends.
"These modest increases will allow us to continue to attract the best and brightest staff members to the district, and to maintain our talented and dedicated team," said Sturgeon.
TEA Co-Presidents Mary Bushue, Vicky Simmons and Jenna Funneman said, "We are proud of what our association members, administrative team and Board of Education were able to accomplish this past year and are excited to return for our students later this fall."
Association leadership also thanked the board members and their association team for their respective efforts in a productive collective bargaining cycle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.