The Teutopolis American Legion Post 924 recently hosted National Membership and Post Activities Chairman Jay Bowen, who visited as part of the American Legion Family Caravan to help increase membership and retention across the state.
“The American Legion has been struggling with losing members over the years, but there’s posts like ours that continue to grow,” said Teutopolis Post 924 Local Commander Don Brown. “It’s harder to get the younger veterans to sign up.
“Being a veteran, some of my in-laws suggested I join the Legion. I’m glad I did. I knew hardly anybody around here. It’s amazing how the membership took me in. It seems like through the Legion, I probably know more people around here than my wife who grew up here.”
The Caravan is made up of Bowen, State Commander Roy Weber, American Legion Auxiliary President Sue Cunniff Coughlin, Sons of the American Legion Detachment Commander Phil Stander and State Senior Vice Commander Wayne Fischer. It visited 20 different American Legions across the state to preach the importance of the Legion and what it means to former service veterans and how to retain those members.
Weber, a Jasper County native and member of Post 924, is the first State Commander to ever come from the post in Teutopolis.
“We started this caravan back in the 80s here in Illinois,” said Weber. “It’s just a way, after the holidays, to get our legionnaires back in the groove. This gets people back in the notion of the American Legion. It works well every year. We travel throughout the state. We don’t get to see them all, but we bounce around to all of the different posts that we can.”
Bowen, a Memphis native and member of the Elvis Presley Post 249 in Bartlett, Tennesse, has since moved to Colorado, where he is now part of the Neil Thomas Jr. Centennial Post 209 in Colorado Springs, the largest post in Colorado. He has also been endorsed as a future candidate for the office of National Commander.
“There are veterans out there today that don’t know about the American Legion,” said Bowen. “It’s amazing to me that, after 100 years, people still don’t know what we are about.”
Bowen laid out three challenges for the legion posed to him and other commanders by the National Committee Chairman in a letter. The first: get 100,000 new members. The second: A 90 percent renewal rate. The final challenge: 100 percent consolidated post reporting.
The CPR, something Post 924 has already done and turned in, is important piece for the National Commander when he goes before Congress to brag about what the American Legion has been doing, according to Bowen.
“I hear around the country that we are our own worst enemy,” Bowen said. “We do a lot of amazing and wonderful things in our community and neighborhood and we don’t tell anybody about it. The CPR is a way to do that. It gives you an opportunity to make some comments about what you’ve done and where you’ve done it. You’ve done some wonderful things in your community, and that needs to be shared.”
Bowen revealed that, in the letter from the National Commander, there are over 615,000 veterans whose membership in the American Legion has expired.
“That’s one third of our entire membership across the organization,” Bowen said in his speech to post 924. “These are veterans that felt at one time, the American Legion was worthy of their membership and for some reason they left, and that’s a shame. We need to reach out to those veterans and ask what we did wrong and what we could do to bring them back.
“There’s a list that you can get from the department and can look at your community or neighborhood and find those veterans that have left. I would encourage you to reach out and call them. Ask them what we’ve done wrong.”
Bowen then offers his experience and what veterans have told him when he has gone to those former members asking what they did wrong.
“They would say ‘I never heard from anyone at the post. When I did, they were asking for money.’ That’s the only time they heard from the post, was when they asked for money,” Bowen said. “Nobody ever called to check on them, to see how they were doing. Nobody invited them to dinner or a party, or a cookout. I’m just telling you what I’ve heard across the country.”
Bowen is impressed with Post 924.
“One of the things I noticed is the consistency,” said Bowen. “If you can hit 100 percent membership as many years consistently as they have, that means you have grown that post every year. That means they’re doing many things right to make people want to be a a part of it, and that’s exactly what we need to do across the country.”
“Of course I’m biased because I’m a member here, but it’s a local community, a real community,” Weber said. “The legionnaires all care about the community. They’re from all walks of life as far as a career. We all get together and try and serve our community. A lot of cohesiveness and patriotism. Not only do we have older people involved, but we’re getting the new members going into service, they’re also stepping up. That makes this Teutopolis community unique.”
Bowen explained the major principles the American Legion is built upon.
“The camaraderie just a byproduct of what we do. The Legion is built on four pillars. Veteran’s assistance and rehabilitation, Americanism, children and youth, and advocating for a strong national security. If you those things as veterans working together doing it, you’re going to fall back on those periods and times when you served on active duty, and that’s where the camaraderie comes in. We’re able to work together to get all of that done, and that’s really what we’re all about.”
