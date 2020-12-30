On Tuesday at approximately 10:58 a.m., the Efﬁngham County Sheriffs Ofﬁce was contacted regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in a rural driveway a mile east of Efﬁngham, with the driver honking the horn, according to a press release.
The vehicle was reported to be occupied by a single male who appeared to be intoxicated, police said. He was asking for gas from a homeowner who advised they had none. The vehicle then left the residence.
Patrol Deputies responded to the area and began to search for the vehicle, looking for the reported intoxicated driver.
At approximately 12:09 p.m., the Sheriffs Ofﬁce received a call from a female who advised that she arrived home at a residence not far from the initial call and met a male leaving her residence driving her maroon 2016 Chevy Silverado pickup. She turned around to follow the pickup and phoned the Sheriff's Office. The suspect drove east and south from the residence approximately two miles and abandoned the vehicle in a wooded area near the Little Salt Creek.
The owner stayed in her vehicle, on the roadway, near the intersection of 1700th Street and 1100th Ave, until Deputies arrived a few moments later.
With the assistance of the Illinois State Police, the Illinois Secretary of State Police and the Efﬁngham City Police, the Sheriffs Ofﬁce set up a perimeter around the abandoned truck. Due to the wooded, rough terrain of the Little Salt Creek River bottoms, and lack of roads, the perimeter would cover over four square miles.
At approximately 2:13 p.m., the Sheriff's Ofﬁce received a call from a local farmer who advised there was a male walking along a ﬁeld edge near the dead end of 1750th Street, a quarter mile north of the State Police blacktop, which is 875th Ave. Several units responded and the subject was taken into custody by two ISP Troopers without incident.
Authorities identified the man as Michael L. Griffie, 49, of Terre Haute, Indiana. Police said Grifﬁe had a small amount of suspected methamphetamines, a loaded Glock .40 pistol and a loaded JMZ .380 pistol. He was apprehended over two miles south of the abandoned stolen pickup.
Griffie remained jailed Wednesday on two counts of possession of a firearm and ammo by a felon, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful use and possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of meth, motor vehicle theft, and criminal trespass, operation of an uninsured vehicle and burglary.
Efﬁngham County Sheriff Dave Mahon thanked the many local residents who helped bring this incident to a successful resolution, without injury.
"With the help of our great community and our fellow Law Enforcement partners, the Illinois State Police, the Secretary of State Police, and the Efﬁngham City Police, we were able to work together for the good of our Community," Mahon said.
