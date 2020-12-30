Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. Overcast overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. Overcast overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.