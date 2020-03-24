ALTAMONT — Members of the Altamont City Council approved two ordinances Monday to streamline meetings and keep the city functioning in response to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
The regular meeting was moved to the community room of the Altamont Municipal Building to allow enough space for social distancing.
One resolution temporarily suspends specific agenda items from the meetings: Engineering reports, reports and communications from the mayor and appointed city officers and commissioners’ reports. The move was made to eliminate lengthy gatherings in the interest of public safety.
The second ensures that any recurring expenses are paid in a timely manner during the state of emergency that otherwise would make it difficult to pay if a quorum of council members were not present for meetings to approve the payments.
“I think with the current conditions and in case someone actually gets sick on the council, it is a good recommendation,” Commissioner Todd Slingerland said.
Both resolutions are in effect through Thursday, April 30.
The council tabled a discussion on the use of UTVs (utility terrain vehicles) within city limits.
“I think we should table this until we can get some input from the public,” Mayor Joseph Rippetoe said.
No residents attended the meeting. However, a new podium for public comments was created by city worker Keith Braasch out of Ash trees cut down by city workers throughout Altamont.
In other action, the council:
- Authorized an ordinance for a second amendment to a contract for private development between the city of Altamont and Richard Kelly and Tammy Kelly. The ordinance is pursuant to a redevelopment plan for a Tax Increment Financing area.
- Approved a 2020 street maintenance estimate of $72,000. The amount includes road oiling and chipping portions of several Altamont streets, including Do It Center Drive, Meadows Drive, Field Street, Prairie Street, Meadows Street, Circle Drive, Clover Street, Meadowlark Street, Hayes Street, Garfield Street, Ash Street, Oak Street, Grove Street, portions of Eighth Street, West John Adams Avenue, Carriage Lane and Sixth Street.
At a meeting earlier this month, Slingerland presented to the council findings after he and Commissioner Terry Plowman met with a rural water provider, EJ Water, to see if it would be more cost effective for the city to purchase water from a provider or keep its current water system in operation. Plowman believed buying water could save the city money.
Slingerland said even if the council decided to utilize another water source, the same basic yearly expenses would still add to the cost of the water they purchase.
He also said the base rate from the water provider could go higher if the provider decided to make a cost of living or any other type of adjustment.
“Another thing is the water coming from the water provider would not be compatible with our water system,” Slingerland said. “We would still have to treat that water.”
“The city still has to maintain the infrastructure,” Altamont City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen said.
“We still own the lines,” Rippetoe added.
Slingerland said at the water plant there is $10 million worth of infrastructure and if the city would get water from a provider they would be throwing away a $10 million system. He added years down the road when they have to replace the water plant, it might be a different story.
Slingerland said the cost per 1,000 gallons would have to be significantly lower to make purchasing water from a rural water provider reasonable.
Also during the meeting, Nick Burris, P.E. with Milano and Grunloh Engineers LLC, gave the engineering report.
He presented members of the council a proposed plan for road improvement on Carriage Lane just south of the new Jack Flash truck stop property and Carriage House Event Center.
In another matter, Burris asked the council if they were interested in reapplying for an Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity development grant for a sanitary sewer replacement project in the northern portion of the city.
He said after talking to the DCEO, the council might consider having a video created of the current system to add to the grant application. He provided the name of a company in Decatur that could do that. He said it would cost $2 a foot to video the problem areas. Burris said there is about 5,000 feet to cover on the project and estimates it would cost $10,000 to make a video. He told the council they can also decide to just video parts of it and not the whole 5,000 feet.
During public comments, resident Jason Mislich said he didn’t think a fence behind McDonald’s met the Altamont ordinance guidelines. He said Joe’s Pizza put up a solid fence and didn’t understand why McDonald’s didn’t have a solid fence.
Mislich said he has been asking the council for the past three years to look into the issue with no results.
“Every time someone comes through McDonald’s their light shines right into our living room,” Mislich said.
He said he would like to get a commitment from the council that they would enforce the ordinance. Mislich said McDonald’s wouldn’t have to build a new fence only fill in gaps and make it a solid wall.
“I was under the impression when they built the fence 14 years ago it was grandfathered in,“ Rippetoe said.
Mislich said since the first fence was built 14 years ago it was replaced five to six years ago and at that time it should have been brought up to code.
Rippetoe said he would look into the issue.
The council approved an ordinance to allow Grobengieser-Fischer American Legion Post 512 to have a roadside Poppy Day fundraiser on Friday, May 22, with a rain day scheduled for Friday, May 29.
The council also approved an ordinance to rezone 401 South Main Street from B-3 highway business to SR-2 single-family residence (small).
