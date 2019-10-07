Two teenagers were injured after their vehicle overturned Sunday night in Moccasin Township, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Blake L. Fulk, 17, of Effingham, was traveling northbound in a 2020 Chevrolet Captiva at 10:37 p.m. on 300th Street, 250 feet south of 1500th Avenue, when he left the roadway and struck the west ditch.
Fulk’s vehicle overturned several times and landed on its roof. Fulk and a passenger, Zachary M. Hanley, 19, of Sigel, were transported to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield for incapacitating injuries.
Authorities said Fulk was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to wear a seat belt, driving in the wrong lane, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor. Neither Fulk nor Hanley were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.
