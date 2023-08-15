Two teenage girls ages 14 and 15 were flown by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital Monday following an accident involving the Honda side-by-side they were on and a Dodge Ram 1500, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident happened at about 5:55 p.m. when the Ram 1500, driven by Jerry L. Bales, 70, of Toledo, was eastbound on 1600th Avenue near 700th Street in Summit Township and the side-by-side, driven by the 14-year-old, left a driveway at 7141 E. 1600th Ave. and attempted to turn left, police said.
The Ram 1500 struck the back driver’s side of the side-by-side, causing it to overturn and eject the driver. Also injured was the 15-year-old passenger, who lives in Effingham. Both were flown to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis with non-incapacitating injuries, police said.
The 14-year-old, who lives in Shumway, was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way, no valid driver’s license, and illegal operation of an ATV on a roadway, police said.
