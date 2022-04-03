When Matthew Becker was 8 years old, he bought a Babe Ruth commemorative card from the Baseball Card Connection in downtown Effingham. He may not have known it at the time, but that one piece of valuable cardboard would be the springboard to a lucrative business that has lasted half of his life.
Now 16 years old, Becker, a student at Altamont High School, isn’t just buying cards and building a collection; he’s in the business of selling cards and memorabilia, and now he’s organizing shows right here in Effingham. The spring edition of the Effingham Sports Card and Memorabilia Show hit the Effingham Event Center Saturday, with more than 90 vendors selling a wide range of sports cards and rare memorabilia.
Over the course of the past eight years, Becker has managed to secure more than 250,000 sports cards in addition to a wide range of rare memorabilia. Among the many items he sold on Saturday was a basketball signed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, getting $250 for the ball signed by the Hall of Famer and activist.
“We’ve got a couple of Mickey Mantle (cards),” Becker said. “I got a Patrick Mahomes card from a box I own and that one I sold for $800. That’s the highest value card I owned. It was the most desired card in that set (and) they only produced a certain amount of that card.”
Becker was 13 when he went to his first show in Mattoon. Despite hanging around more experienced collectors, he managed to do well and now travels to five shows a year in addition to the shows he organizes. Over the past three years, he’s managed to meet many collectors, some of whom returned the favor by coming to Effingham for his shows.
“It took a lot of advertising and a lot of going to shows to promote it,” Becker said. “It’s a good location (to hold a show).”
Having a collection like his takes work and a little help from his family, who have set aside a portion of their basement to the thousands of cards and collectibles in Becker’s keep. His parents, Susan and Jon Becker, helped mold his desire for more cards by giving him an allowance and accompanying him to area card shops and rummage sales.
“He just kept bringing a little at a time until it continued to grow,” Susan said. “We’ve made the basement an area to work, where we’ve got tables and shelves for all this.”
Now, they assist him with his show, as they shepherded a line of four cars to provide all of the things needed to help do the show. They enjoy watching their son sell his treasures, while also taking some time to buy more cards from other vendors.
“I used to collect when I was a kid and then I gave up on it,” Jon said. “Now that he’s in it, I’m back interested in collecting myself. Whenever we go to shows, it’s enjoyable because we take turns. I’ll go shop for things and when he wants to go look around to buy more resale cards, I’ll watch his booth for him. It’s a team effort.”
Matthew and Jon keep an eye on the value of the cards they sell in order to give people the best bang for their buck. For an active player, their value can fluctuate based on performance — a set of good games or strong performances can boost the value of their cards and vice versa.
“People like instant gratification,” Jon said. “If somebody they look up to as a star player doesn’t perform for a couple of games, their attitudes will change and they’re not willing to pay the money.”
For the most part, Becker has fostered good relationships with his customers, but his youth has led him to be doubted by some skeptical collectors. At his second event, a cantankerous shopper degraded the value of his cards, providing him with a challenge that he needed to overcome.
“(The shopper) told him that it wasn’t worth what he priced it at,” Jon said. “He stood his ground and did very well. While this person was arguing with him, he turned around to us and took one that the guy was looking at and handed it to us and said, ‘Go ahead and put this in the back. I just sold it on eBay for what I had priced it at.’ While he was in the middle of an argument, somebody else stepped in and (bought it).”
Becker’s business and his shows are continuing to grow steadily. His first show in December 2021 was a small affair, with only half of the event space being used. Despite his parents’ worries about getting enough people to attend, he had a full house on Saturday and is moving forward with more to come.
“We’re just along for the ride,” Susan said. “He bought out a bunch of dealers, so he’s expanded quite a bit. We had no idea what this one card would turn into.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.