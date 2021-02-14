A Kentucky teen was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Teutopolis Friday.
Illinois State Police reported a white 2019 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Michael J. Sawyer, 46, of Rockmart, Georgia, was starting into traffic after sitting on the right shoulder of Interstate 70 eastbound at milepost 102. A green 2008 Ford F-250 driven by Darryl L. Wallace, 37, of West Paducah, Kentucky, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 and approaching the semi. The semi entered the roadway in front of the pickup truck and Wallace tried to avoid the semi but the passenger side of the Ford struck the left rear portion of the semitrailer. The accident occurred at 6:22 a.m.
A passenger in Wallace's vehicle, a 17-year-old male from West Paducah, Kentucky, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sawyer was cited for improper lane usage.
