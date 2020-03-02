An Effingham teen was injured in single-vehicle accident in Watson Township at 7:45 a.m. Monday.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported a white 2001 Buick sedan driven by Corynn Schoonover, 16, was eastbound on 1150th Avenue at the intersection of 1300th St. when the driver lost control of the vehicle while turning left onto 1300th St., striking the ditch and causing the car to overturn.
Schoonover was taken to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital and cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
