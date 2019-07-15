A teen from Newton was injured Saturday in Jasper County after she lost control of her vehicle, according to the Illinois State Police.
Authorities said Madalynn Ashley, 16, was traveling eastbound on County Road 925 East at 1:21 p.m. in a 2016 Jeep and approached a left-hand curve onto County Road 1250 North. Ashley failed to slow down for the curve and lost control of the vehicle, running it off the right side of the roadway.
Ashley's vehicle overturned and came to a rest upside down. Ashley was injured and transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital by Jasper County Ambulance. Authorities said a 14-year-old male passenger in Ashley's vehicle was not injured.
Ashley was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.