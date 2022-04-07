A Shobonier teen was taken to the hospital Wednesday following an accident on the Fayette Avenue ramp onto southbound I-57, according to Illinois State Police.
A 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by the 16-year-old female was traveling southbound on the ramp from Fayette Avenue to Interstate 57 southbound at about 3:25 p.m. when it
attempted to pass a 2010 Peterbilt truck-tractor as they merged onto the interstate and struck another semi-trailer.
All three vehicles came to rest on the right shoulder. The teen driver was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries., police said. The other drivers reported no injuries.
The 16-year-old was cited for No Valid Driver’s License, Improper Lane Usage, and Driver Required to Wear a Seatbelt.
