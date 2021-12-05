American Legion members from across central Illinois gathered in Teutopolis Sunday to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives — and those who lived to tell their tales — at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
The Teutopolis American Legion Post #924 Pearl Harbor Breakfast had been held continuously from 1946 to 2019, with 2020 being the first year without the event since the end of World War II. The breakfast itself is a very simple gathering of friends and colleagues, but it’s also an event of resonance and meaning — a chance for people to remember the effort given by those who make up what some call our greatest generation.
Josh Hoelscher, commander of the post, said that it was special for everyone, not just members of Post #924, to get together and honor the sacrifices made on that infamous day.
“It’s a special moment for everyone to get together and reminisce on past history,” Hoelscher said. “It’s a shame that although 80 years have passed, we don’t have many Pearl Harbor survivors to talk about their experiences on that day and how it drew us into the war. But it feels good to have everyone come together, celebrate and do a remembrance.”
Post #924 invites an honored guest to speak about the significance of the day and those who lived it. This year, it was Illinois American Legion Commander Wayne Fischer, who talked about those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the United States. Fischer said that the bravery of those men is something that shouldn’t be forgotten.
“There were 15 Medals of Honor awarded to U.S. sailors as a result of the attack on Pearl Harbor,” Fischer said. “Also, 51 Navy Crosses and 53 Silver Stars were earned. Thousands of other acts of heroism occurred on that day 80 years ago. Many of those acts were not recognized with medals because documentation was obviously not a priority. Saving others and fighting another day to defeat those brought the war (to America) became job #1.”
Fischer likened the events at Pearl Harbor to that of the siege at the Alamo, in that it inspired an effort to protect the country, freedom and democracy throughout the world. He spoke about those who lined up at military recruitment offices, all so that they could get back at those who attacked the United States and put liberty in peril.
“I had a cousin who was in high school when this happened,” Fischer said. “He was 6’4” and the Army wanted him, so his folks signed his release to go on active duty. He went to boot camp, then was sent immediately to the Philippines. (He) never fired one round (because) it was at the same time that McArthur left and (he) was in the Death March at Bataan.”
Even after 80 years, Fischer said that the effort of those who served and sacrificed at Pearl Harbor won’t soon be forgotten. He noted that the fact that 100 people who served at Pearl Harbor were still living made their stories and their presence all the more special.
“The passage of time has not erased the evidence of the sacrifices made,” Fischer said. “Even today, our POW/MIA accounting agency continues to identify the remains of Pearl Harbor veterans. Funerals of those heroes are still occurring in communities across the nation.”
Sadly, there wasn’t anyone who served at Pearl Harbor at the breakfast. However, one WWII veteran did manage to make it out to Teutopolis: George Mette, the 97-year-old patriarch of the Mette family, owners of Effingham Builders Supply. The fact that he and so many other veterans made it out to this return engagement following a COVID-induced cancellation in 2020 made it one more special thing about a special day.
“Last year was the first year we had to miss, but we had to miss it because of concerns with COVID and social distancing,” Hoelscher said. “It makes it difficult. It’s great to get back together once again.”
