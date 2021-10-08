The U.S. swine herd continued to rebound from a three-year low, but it could still be a while for a full return to normal size, according to USDA’s quarterly hogs and pigs inventory report released Sept. 24.
The inventory of all hogs and pigs as of Sept. 1 came in at 75.4 million head. That’s down 4% from last year, but up 1% from the previous quarter. It’s also up more than 2% from the March report, which found the fewest pigs since June 2018.
However, low farrowing numbers during the quarter could indicate the smaller herd might persist into 2022, DTN Analyst Rick Kment said.
“Farrowing intentions in September through November, and December through May are expected at 96% of year-ago levels,” he said. “It is not until next spring that farrowing intentions are expected to inch higher. But, even then, it appears that limited expansion is likely to be seen at this point.”
Illinois came in fourth among pig-producing states, with 5.5 million head, trailing Iowa, Minnesota and North Carolina. Illinois’ average litter size of 10.9 pigs is an improvement from both the previous quarter and last year but below the national average of 11.1.
Cattle on feed inventory drops
The Ag Department said beef inventory as of Sept. 1 dropped 1% from last year, but the number still represents the second-highest total for the month since monthly cattle on feed reporting began in 1996.
The 11.2 million head was 1% higher than Aug. 1, indicating that seasonal lows in on-feed numbers have been met, Kment said.
“The increase in on-feed numbers compared to expectations and the fact that total numbers only follow pandemic-year levels is expected to carry a bearish tone to the live cattle complex early next week when traders get a chance to trade the data,” he added.
Cattle placed on feed in August came in at 2.1 million head, 2% higher than last year and a 21% jump from July.
