TEUTOPOLIS — Jordan Kipping of Kansas City, Missouri, is a survivor.
She was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma 21 years ago. Kipping, who is a pediatric oncology nurse, fought the cancer for 18 months and is cancer free.
Now she participates in Effingham County's Relay For Life with the Whoo Hoo Sisterhood team in memory of her aunt, Jolene Arend, who passed away from breast cancer.
"Relay is a big celebration for our family," she said during the event in Teutopolis Friday.
Mary Tabbert of Strasburg has had breast cancer twice. She finished treatments last year and thinks of Relay as a way to give back to others.
"When I got done with treatments, I told my kids we were going to give back. Part of that is through Relay and we are running for St. Jude's too," she said.
Tabbert is now in remission.
As a caregiver for her father, Brad Robards, who is battling cancer, Jenny Robards told the Relay crowd cancer is hard. It tests your faith, your strength and your patience, she said.
Last summer her father began to experience fatigue and when he went to the doctor he was placed on an iron pill. On Aug. 31, 2018, her father had a colonoscopy and was diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer.
Further testing determined that the cancer had spread to his right lower lungs and right and left adrenal glands. On Sept. 11, 2018, he received his port and since then has received chemotherapy every two weeks. His tests show the treatments are working. His lung tumor has shrank 95% and the other tumors have shrunk as well, she said.
Upon hearing the news of his cancer, her father's co-workers came together to donate their own vacation hours to give her Dad the time he needed during his cancer treatments.
"There are no words that could ever begin to express how thankful my family is," she said.
New this year at Relay For Life was the Purple Glove Ceremony. Music was played and survivors wearing purple medical gloves danced according to what signs were held up. Dance moves included the Cabbage Patch, the Sprinkler and the Shopping Cart. At the end, all of the survivors took off their gloves and threw them in the air.
Samantha Tolch of Dieterich and her team, the Relay Rebels, went all out with a photo opportunity that allowed attendees to picture themselves in an old arcade game. Tolch has been at Relay since 2011.
"Initially, my parents invited me to participate and now I have people in my family that have been diagnosed. It's personal now," she said.
