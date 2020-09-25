The first thing anyone would notice about Tammy Leonard is her infectious smile and her positive attitude.
Some may never know that behind that happy aura lies some painful and scary moments. The 50-year-old from Effingham is a two-time breast cancer survivor.
Leonard is just eight months removed from a mastectomy that took both of her breasts following her battle with triple negative breast cancer. She received the diagnosis in April 2019, about 14 years after she became cancer free from her first diagnosis in 2005 of estrogen and progesterone positive breast cancer.
A regular mammogram last year revealed a lump on Leonard’s left breast. A later diagnostic mammogram showed a half-centimeter tumor.
Leonard said having breast cancer the second time around was much harder than her first bout at age 35. Triple negative breast cancer would be much more tough to beat.
“My doctor compared it to a wildfire. He said we don’t know what it’s going to do, and it goes quick,” Leonard said.
Leonard said she soon learned that triple negative breast cancer occurs in less than 15 percent of all breast cancer cases and that it’s highly aggressive and resistant to chemotherapy.
For Leonard’s first breast cancer diagnosis, she endured six chemotherapy treatments that rid her of the cancer cells. Last year, she did 30 chemo treatments and felt so sick from them that at times she could barely lift her head off her pillow and she was forced to stay on bed rest for just over five months.
Despite her rough chemotherapy treatments and even through her mastectomy recovery, Leonard felt she had to document her journey from beginning to end. She would video herself daily and post it to Facebook to show what really happens when someone has breast cancer.
It was through those videos and her faith that she found her calling and possibly the reason she endured the disease twice.
“My goal is to scream my story to everybody. I want to support and help other woman who are going through this. I will tell them the real deal,” Leonard said. “One thing I noticed going through it is doctors want to sugarcoat it. They don’t want to talk about some things. They don’t want to tell you how ugly it can be. We have to give these women help, support, resources and educate them.”
Part of the “real deal” of Leonard’s breast cancer journey was her mastectomy. Leonard said that emotionally losing her breasts was one of the hardest parts of her second diagnosis.
Leonard said many people do not realize how impactful it can be for a woman to lose her breasts.
“I was one of those people that said if it ever comes back, I’ll have a mastectomy. It’s no big deal. They’re just boobs. They can have them, but when you’re sitting there…facing that they’re going to take them away, it’s a big deal. I tell all my friends to please not say that they’re just boobs because they’re not,” Leonard said.
“There’s so much emotion that gets wrapped up in you about to lose them. I nursed both of my girls with my breasts. Obviously, breasts are a huge part of an intimate relationship. They’re a huge part of your femininity. It’s a big deal.”
Leonard said to this day, she still mourns and misses her breasts. Just before her surgery, however, Leonard said she was able to put a positive twist on what was a tough time.
She said she threw a farewell party to say goodbye to her breasts and even had what she called an empowering photo shoot that she said she looks back on when she misses having breasts.
One thing Leonard said has helped her cope with losing her breasts is the Sarah Bush Lincoln Sarah’s Breast Friends Forever and the Knitted Knockers program. The program provides custom-made knitted and crocheted “breasts” to those who have had mastectomies.
The soft, lightweight breast prosthetics are free to women who have had a mastectomy or lumpectomy, according to the Sarah Bush Lincoln website. The faux breasts are made by volunteers, and the crocheted breasts can be shipped all over the United States.
Now, Leonard continues to see her doctor on a regular basis to watch to see if the triple negative cancer returns. Leonard said the disease could go into her bones or brain if it were to come back.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered some of her plans this year, Leonard said she still hopes to create a breast cancer support group in Effingham.
She wants to be an advocate for others suffering from breast cancer. Leonard said she is open to talking with patients of any kind of cancer because at times it helps to just talk with someone else who knows what a cancer journey is like.
Leonard said one of the best things to come from her battle with breast cancer is the realization that there is always some good to be found even in the darkest of times.
“There really is always a silver lining and there’s always a blessing somewhere. Sometimes you just have to look for it,” Leonard said.
