EFFINGHAM — Effingham High School juniors and seniors may not have their prom at all this year, according to Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan.
Doan this week told the Unit 40 school board that the district likely will not be able to host prom as planned on July 17. The dance, which is typically scheduled in the spring, was postponed to the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doan said with current restrictions put forth by Gov. J.B. Pritzker limiting gatherings to 50 people starting June 26, the rescheduled prom is not likely to happen.
“Realistically, I don’t know about the prom, whether we’ll be able to have the prom. One of the ideas, though, that I shared with you in the packet was having the court together and making sure we get pictures and things like that,” Doan said. “That’s the least we can do, but actually having a formal prom probably will not occur.”
The board also heard an update from Doan on high school graduation. Doan said he and EHS Principal Kurt Roberts had originally planned for an in-person indoor ceremony July 19.
Since gatherings will still be limited at that time, Doan said the district could consider other formats for the ceremony.
“At this time, we have a regular ceremony planned. One of the items that Mr. Roberts and I have talked about is whether we can continue with an indoor ceremony or not and then the idea of if we could not have an indoor ceremony, we could have a virtual ceremony, which a lot of districts are going to, or we could look at an outside option,” Doan said.
Doan said he recently received guidance from the state on graduation ceremonies, which he will soon review. He noted that when final decisions have been made on both events, information will be released promptly.
Meanwhile, the board heard an update on learning plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Curriculum Director Chelle Beck updated the board via a phone call.
Beck said the curriculum committee has been working to outline a general plan for possible learning methods for fall, including remote learning, face-to-face learning or a mix of both.
“What we’ve done so far is we’ve done some research just in general on best practices in remote learning. We’ve also looked at feedback from our staff, our technology and IT staff, our parents, administrators and board members. We’ve tried to compile all that feedback ... reflecting on what we just went through, if we have to do remote learning, what are some things that we can learn from or keep and continue,” Beck said.
Doan noted Monday the Illinois State Board of Education and other officials were expected to send guidelines this week for the upcoming school year. He said even though there will be perimeters from the state board, curriculum and learning format will be mostly up to individual districts.
The guidelines released Tuesday by Pritzker, ISBE, the Illinois Higher Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health allow for in-person learning but leaves it up to school districts to implement safety guidelines.
In-person schooling requires the following by IDPH:
- Use of appropriate personal protective equipment, including face coverings
- Prohibiting more than 50 individuals from gathering in one space
- Social distancing whenever possible
- Conducting symptom screenings and temperature checks or require self-certification that individuals entering school buildings are symptom free
- Increasing school-wide cleaning and disinfection.
Beck said through research and gathering feedback she was able to come up with some goals for the school year should any form of remote learning take place.
Those goals include priorities like introducing new concepts and skills, providing feedback and assessment for those concepts, meeting the individual needs of students, taking grades, clearly communicating expectations and procedures and more.
Beck said the board’s technology committee is also working on equitable technology and connectivity access for students as well as staff for remote-learning purposes. The technology needs in the district could be covered by funding from the CARES Act.
Local education agencies must apply to ISBE to receive funding from the CARES Act, and the amount received will be based on the number and percentage of low-income students they serve, according to recently released guidelines.
ISBE has already received applications from 580 local education agencies for this funding with the goal of purchasing a variety of tools and resources, including technology devices, WiFi hotspots and health and safety equipment for schools.
In other discussion, the board heard from Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox an update on the renovations at Effingham Junior High School. Fox presented a picture slideshow to show the board some progress being made at the building.
Most recently, Fox said windows were replaced in the building. Tinted windows were added to the gymnasium to eliminate glare from the sun.
Meanwhile, the board hired the following people: Thomas O’Brien as a driver’s ed behind-the-wheel instructor; Britt Wendling for EJHS student services; Megan Lohman, Brittney Reganhardt and Deonte King as paraprofessionals; Lauren Pals, Rene Green and Lindsay Westendorf as Learning Behavior Specialists for the extended 2020 school year; Jenny Castillo and Lauren Hoekstra as Speech Language Pathologists for the extended 2020 school year; and Julie Hodges and Heather Batson as paraprofessionals for the extended 2020 school year.
The board also accepted transfers of Julie Flack to technology director, Todd Thoele to director of buildings and grounds, Peggy Manley to head cook at South Side and Rhonda Parmenter as a six-hour cook at South Side. O’Brien was also appointed as the high school boys assistant track coach and the freshmen and sophomore basketball coach.
The board accepted Joe Freimuth’s retirement as a bus driver as well as the following resignations: Jill Lobb as a cafeteria monitor at Central, Justin Heiden as the sophomore basketball coach and Kristen Probst as the junior high cheerleading coach.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved the purchase of 410 laptops for assessment purposes at the high school, junior high, Central Grade School and South Side at a cost not to exceed $250,000. The laptops will be purchased through funding from the CARES Act.
• Approved the purchase of two HVAC units at the Early Learning Center from KCH Mechanical at a cost of $13,870 to replace two units from 1986.
• Approved purchasing heavy duty mats to cover the worn weight room floor at the high school at a cost of $16,418.
• Approved purchasing a freezer/refrigerator unit for ELC from Ford Hotel Supply at a cost of $22,185.80 to replace a unit in need of repairs. Fox said to replace the bad refrigeration line, the cost would be nearly $7,000, and the unit has age to it, so replacing it would be more effective.
