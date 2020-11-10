EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Water Authority (EWA) announced it no longer is going to maintain the roads around Lake Sara, instead entering into an agreement in which Summit Township will maintain them.
“Long term, it’s a big win for the Water Authority to lower our costs,” said Rob Brown, the board’s chairman.
Summit Township will be responsible for the approximately 18 miles of roads around Lake Sara. In exchange, EWA will pay $20,000 per year to the township for 10 years, after which EWA will pay nothing. Currently, the authority spends approximately $40,000 per year on maintenance.
“It’ll be a significant reduction,” said Brown.
He still anticipates paying for incidental maintenance costs and costs for small sections of road not covered in the agreement. These areas include Park Avenue as it crosses the dam at the southeastern end of the lake and a section of Beach Road on the Pearson Peninsula.
“Hopefully, we’ll have better roads, too,” Brown said during Monday’s meeting. He elaborated that the limited resources and equipment of EWA restricts its ability to properly maintain the roads without overworking its maintenance crews.
Lake Superintendent Mike Dirks is currently responsible for maintaining the roads around the lake. He shares Brown’s view about his crew’s capacity.
“I really just have two full-time guys,” Dirks said. “We’re lacking on equipment.”
As an example, Dirks pointed to the section of Park Avenue that runs along the EWA Community Building and his own maintenance shop.
“It needs a grader run on it,” he said, adding that while he doesn’t have the right equipment for it, Summit Township does.
The agreement will facilitate larger issues being resolved more quickly, according to Dirks.
“It’s really the bigger projects,” he said.
Those include road grading and things like felled trees blocking the roadway. Dirks has only a dump truck, small tractor, and a few trucks used for plowing.
The roads around Lake Sara are oil and chip roads, also called tar and oil or chipseal roads. This is the same kind of road as most of the rural roads in the area, according to Dirks. The roads are created by pouring aggregate material, essentially a very coarse gravel, on some type of oil or tar to form the road surface.
Resurfacing these roads is one of the main responsibilities that Summit Township will take over from EWA. They will also be responsible for snow removal and maintaining the roads rights-of-way and ditches.
The transition is not finalized, but Brown and Dirks both anticipate it will be finalized soon. Both men expect it to be done in December, barring any complications. The Water Authority does not have a planned meeting in December.
The issue stopping EWA from finalizing the agreement is formalizing the bounds of Summit Township’s responsibility along Pearson Peninsula, the future site of a complex of public park amenities, including playgrounds, docks, a disc golf course and more in the coming years. EWA intends to gate it for security reasons, but this agreement is complicating that effort.
“If Summit Township takes over the road, we can’t put a gate,” Dirks said, citing a requirement that publicly maintained roads cannot be gated.
While Brown reported that he believes the board and the township are in informal consensus about the agreement's boundaries, he and the board want the relevant land surveyed and that information to be included in the final agreement.
Dirks said when the agreement is finalized, he will put contact information for the new road maintenance personnel on the EWA website, effinghamwaterauthority.org, on the Good Neighbors of Lake Sara Facebook page, and in the Good Neighbors newsletter. Currently, Dirks is the contact for road-related issues.
In other Effingham Water Authority news:
- The nonprofit group, Friends of Camp Wassatoga, is closing in on taking over the former Girl Scouts camp at Lake Sara. Set to formalize the lease on Monday, EWA pushed it back due to a paperwork error. The lease will need to be approved at the January board meeting or at a special meeting in December.
- EWA’s accountant, Michael Johnston, delivered an annual audit to the board. He commended them for having a budget for each of their funds for the first time in several years and advised that they should obtain insurance on the Lake Sara dam. The dam has been uninsured for 22 years.
- The board discussed several possible easements for EWA property, including one related to the Girl Scout's former property and one proposed by Don Bushue for property he owns near the lake.
