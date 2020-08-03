EFFINGHAM — A Sullivan man charged with armed home invasion will undergo a mental health fitness evaluation.
Kaden Dedman, 22, is charged with home invasion with a firearm, a Class X felony. Dedman's attorney, Scott Ealy, requested the fitness evaluation this week in Effingham County Circuit Court.
The status of that evaluation will be heard in September.
In the early morning hours of May 23, a female resident of a home on South Linden Street was awakened by the sound of her front door opening.
Authorities said the woman checked what was happening and witnessed two men entering her home. The female told police the men shouted “Where are the ... drugs?” then took a bag containing a half pound of cannabis.
Dedman, Jamal Harris, 19, of Charleston and a minor, along with a female driver, were later stopped in a vehicle by a sheriff’s deputy for a traffic matter. The driver told authorities she had taken her male passengers to a home on South Linden, where a home invasion took place.
Authorities said the driver, who was arrested on unrelated charges, told police that she saw all three males exit the vehicle prior to the home invasion. She said all three pulled up their hoods close to their faces and put on gloves.
Harris later told Effingham detectives that he knew Dedman and the minor were going to commit the home invasion to steal the drugs. He told authorities he did not enter the home and instead waited in an alleyway.
Authorities said Dedman and the minor pointed to Harris as one of the men who entered the home, but it is not clear which of the three men entered the home.
A conference call regarding the status of Dedman's evaluation will be held by Judge Allan Lolie on Sept. 9 at 8:45 a.m.
