A Sullivan man charged with armed home invasion pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of residential burglary in Effingham County Circuit Court Tuesday.
Kaden Dedman, 24, was charged with home invasion with a firearm, a Class X felony, in connection to an incident in the early morning hours of May 23, 2020, on South Linden Street in Effingham.
Authorities said a female resident of the home was awakened by the sound of her front door ringing. Authorities said the woman checked what was happening and witnessed two men entering her home. The female told police the men shouted, “Where are the ... drugs?” then took a bag containing a half pound of cannabis.
Dedman and another defendant, Jamal Harris of Charleston, were later arrested during a traffic stop.
The armed home invasion count was dismissed as part of a negotiated plea agreement and Dedman was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with credit for 444 days served and one year of mandatory supervised release. Dedman is also ordered to have no contact with the victim and the residence.
Harris pleaded guilty last year to residential burglary and was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
