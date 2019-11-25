ALTAMONT — Three locally famous bears recently found a new home in Altamont.
Bruce and Mary Jo Kessler of Altamont donated their stuffed bears, two of which were victims of “bear-napping,” to Altamont Lutheran Care Center.
In 1991, the Kesslers purchased three bears from Burkland’s Flower Shop for a Christmas display that they could put together for kids to enjoy. Bruce Kessler decided in 1992 to put the bears on his south porch.
“We had a special light shinning directly on them,” Mary Jo Kessler recalled.
Kessler said all three members of their bear family — Papa Bear, Mama Bear and Baby Bear — were getting along just fine. But then someone stole Papa Bear on Dec. 18, 1992.
The front page of the Dec. 22, 1992, edition of the Effingham Daily News featured a photo of Mama Bear and Baby Bear without their Papa Bear sitting on a wicker chair. Also, the photo pictured a sign in the background with a phone number and a reward for their missing family member.
“Big Bear Stolen” the sign on the porch read.
“I was very, very disappointed that people would go that low to steal something off the porch,” Mary Jo Kessler said. “And they were something children enjoyed seeing.”
Bruce Kessler said a girl in Vandalia got Papa Bear as a surprise Christmas present as her boyfriend had it hidden in a closet from her. She recognized the bear from the photo in the newspaper and returned Papa Bear to the Kesslers on Christmas Eve.
“She called me and told me she had my bear,” Kessler said. “I told her to just bring it over, give it to me and there would be no questions asked.”
The Vandalia woman was offered a reward for returning Papa Bear, but Bruce Kessler said she refused to take any money saying, “No, Merry Christmas.”
The Kesslers decided to take further security precautions by securing their bears to wicker chairs.
“We wired them to the chairs,” Mary Jo Kessler said. “We thought that would make it harder for them to pick them up and take them.”
Then tragedy struck again.
Mama Bear and her wicker chair went missing only a few days after Papa Bear returned.
“They were very antique wicker chairs,” Bruce Kessler said. “The chair was found over by the (grain) elevator with the legs broken off.”
Kessler said with the help of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Altamont Police Department, Mama Bear returned home to be reunited with Papa Bear and Baby Bear.
“They came to our rescue,” Kessler said. “And I give them high marks for that.”
“That shows you how a community sticks together,” Kessler said. “If the community just turns their head to crime and neglects it, crime will only increase.”
“Sometimes you just have to step up to the plate and do your civic duty,” Kessler added.
Mary Jo Kessler said at one point they put a time lapse camera up to watch the bears.
“I got to thinking this is absolutely ridiculous to have to go to all of this trouble to protect them,” Bruce Kessler said. “As a result, the bears went into hibernation.”
“We had them Saran wrapped in 1993 and stored in the loft of our shed,” Mary Jo Kessler said. “This year I told Bruce I thought it was time for someone to enjoy them.”
After 27 years of hibernation, the bear trio are settling into their new home at the Altamont Lutheran Care Center.
Altamont Lutheran Care Center Social Service Director Emily Miller was surprised by the bear donation. She says the bears are the first Christmas decorations they’ve put up this year.
“It was a generous donation,” Miller said. “We’re planning on them welcoming many guests to our facility over the holiday season.”
Miller said with a day care center attached to the LCC, children will also get to enjoy the bears.
“It was very thoughtful,” Miller said.
“Now our bears have found a great, safe, resting place to create happiness and joy for Christmas,” Bruce Kessler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.