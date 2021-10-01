The Study Shoppe, an after-school destination for junior high and high schoolers in Effingham, celebrates its fifth anniversary Tuesday with an open house, giving parents and the public a chance to see what their kids are up to when the bell rings.
The open house will run from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the facility, 800 South Henrietta Street, across from Effingham High School and down the street from Effingham Junior High. This will follow a separate event for teachers at the junior high school beginning at 3:30 p.m. Teachers can enter into drawings for a pair of $50 gift cards at the earlier event.
The facility is the brainchild of Tammy Meinhart, a former director of the mentoring program with Unit 40 Schools. She saw that middle school children needed the extra homework help in order for them to better succeed in a faster-paced environment.
“When a student in Unit 40 goes from fifth grade to sixth grade, it is a very big adjustment,” Meinhart said. “They are switching classes, they have more than one teacher — they might have seven or eight teachers in one day — and sometimes that gets overwhelming for students. So, we come alongside and we help them go through this (process).”
She found the building space through her husband, who was attending one of their daughter’s cheerleading events when he noticed an empty retail space along the Henrietta/US 40 corridor. The family purchased the space to fit The Study Shoppe and another business that opened prior to the 2017-18 school year, iHelpU.Tech, a mobile phone and computer repair store owned by her son, Ben.
“He went into the game, watched it and when he came out, there was a sign that said, “For Rent”,” Meinhart said. “(Ben) didn’t need all that space, so we decided that we were going to help children with their homework and have a safe place to come (after school).”
At first, it was just some seats in a small space opposite her son’s store. Now, thanks to generous donations from local businesses and area groups like Kohl’s, Christ Church of Effingham, New Hope Church and Washington Savings Bank, they have added a bright glow of color and new supplies needed in order for them to grow. There’s a wide range of books and a set of 22 computers ready for each of the students who could register for the program.
Also in the room is a snack bar, where students can purchase refreshments for a slight fee. Meinhart said that allows them to further their math skills along the way.
“That is our big math equation,” Meinhart said. “If they want to purchase something, we have four amounts for the candy—25 cents, 50 cents, 75 cents and $1. We try to break even with that.”
The other part of the Meinhart operation in the building, Ben, is proud to see how the building has grown with his mother at the helm, saying that he was happy to see all of his mother’s hard work paying off.
“I’m definitely very proud of her,” Ben said. “It’s been a lot of hard work. At times, it’s been challenging for our family, having the strain of making sure everything’s ready to go because come September, everything becomes crunch time because we have to get our doors open for the kids.
“But it’s always rewarding, especially to see all of the kids getting their homework done.”
The short distance between Effingham Junior High and EHS has provided plenty of benefits for Meinhart and her team, with administration and teachers being more than supportive of the project, providing textbooks and monetary donations to help keep the operation afloat.
“We have a good working relationship with the junior high, with the secretaries and everyone involved there,” Meinhart said.
Five years can fly by fast, particularly when one has had the success that Meinhart has experienced with her venture. She now has a partner in Nancy Marschewski, who came on board two years ago to help with the growing student base. While COVID-19 has forced them to limit the number of people in the facility, Meinhart hinted that they have considered potential expansion. But no moves have been made yet.
“We would love to help more students,” Meinhart said. “We just have to wait and see when the need comes. We have talked about how we would handle more students if that happens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.