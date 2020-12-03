Effingham police cited a 14-year-old on three counts of aggravated battery on Nov. 19. The child is a student at Fresh Start Treatment and Learning Center in Effingham, an alternative school operated by the Eastern Illinois Area Special Education (EIASE).
The incident was the result of a fight between two students that several school staff members tried to break up. When they tried, the student battered three teachers, according to police.
The student who was cited reportedly head-butted, bit and punched the teachers, even slamming one of their heads against a wall, according to Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland.
“Students who go to this school require specialized attention,” said McFarland. “What may occur there is not an everyday occurrence for other schools.”
The student and the three teachers were not seriously injured, according to Tony Reeley, the executive director of EIASE.
Police and school officials declined to comment further on the case, citing the privacy of the 14-year-old.
EIASE is a cooperative joint venture between school districts across eight counties, including Effingham Unit 40 and Teutopolis Unit 50.
Fresh Start offers special education to students with behavioral and emotional problems who would make learning in traditional school settings difficult. These problems could include anger issues, emotional issues, or a history of emotional or violent outbursts.
“The objective is to educate kids in the least restrictive way possible,” said Reeley.
Staff at the school carry “Learning Behavior Specialist 1” certification requirement for special education teachers. The school also uses the Therapeutic Crisis Intervention model developed by Cornell University to train its staff, according to to Reeley. This includes a four-day training and annual certification.
“A lot of our students have a history with the police,” he said.
Police are called usually to intervene in a crisis, according to Reeley.
“It does not happen frequently, but that being said, it could happen tomorrow,” Reeley said, adding, “It’s not common that staff get assaulted.”
Fresh Start does not have a formal relationship with any area police department to have a continual presence in the school, like other area schools. Effingham City Police Department provides a school resource officer to Effingham Unit 40 and the county’s sheriff provides deputies to districts in Altamont, Beecher City, Dieterich and Teutopolis.
The school has about 60 students, though that number frequently changes.
“It’s kind of a fluid placement,” said Reeley. Students go to the school under the advisement of their individual education plan, or IEP, team and typically attend the program for a year or longer.
“We do have some students who would be there for multiple years.”
