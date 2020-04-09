Illinois State Police say severe weather was to blame for two semi accidents on Interstate 70 Wednesday that resulted in injuries.
ISP reported that at 7:02 p.m., strong winds forced a westbound 2017 white International semitruck onto its side into the center median near milepost 100 in Effingham County.
Marco Flored-Fraga, 51, of Apodaca, Mexico, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Another westbound semi, a 2020 white Freightliner, was forced onto its side and into the center median near milepost 108 in Cumberland County at 7:20 p.m.
James Harris, 62, of Sikeston, Missouri, also was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
