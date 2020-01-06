ALTAMONT — Young Ryker Miller smiles as he maneuvers his walker like a NASCAR driver, buzzing around the living room of his family’s Altamont home. He deftly dodges toys and siblings, including twin brother Carter and older sister McKenzy.
As the boys play together, McKenzy calls out with indignation that they have made their way into her room uninvited. So it goes for 7-year-old girls burdened with a pair of brothers who are not yet 3.
Truth be told, their parents are thrilled by this typical family scene, because their family has not always been so typical. Ryker was born with spina bifida, which caused weakness in his lower legs. He has undergone 10 surgeries due to complications caused by the condition, which occurs when the spinal cord or bones in the spine don’t form correctly in utero.
Today, Ryker’s care is pretty much like Carter’s, their parents say. The fraternal twins are considered more alike than different.
Despite the challenges they’ve overcome and those they still face, the Millers say they have much to be thankful for in their family of five.
“This has made us stronger as a family, stronger as individuals and stronger as parents,” said father Brad Miller.
The parents
Becoming a parent can be one of the most exciting things in life. Or it can be one of the most frightening things, especially when you learn your child has been diagnosed with one of the most severe forms of spina bifida.
Brad, who is a wedding DJ and stay-at-home dad, and Amy, who is teacher’s aid at Altamont Grade School, have turned those obstacles into something positive — and they want to share their story with others who face similar situations.
They say the challenges they’ve overcome have made them stronger.
The joy of being a parent for the second time — with the added surprise of twins — turned into what they say seemed bleak when they learned their twin boys would be born with defects of different calibers.
“We were not prepared,” said Amy. “We were 20 weeks along when we knew something was wrong. Something wasn’t right. We knew Carter may have club feet, and there was a sign that something was wrong in Ryker’s brain, but that could have been anything. The amniocentesis didn’t show any chromosomal defects. It was at 26 weeks when we were told it was spina bifida.”
“When we first came home, it was pretty tough,” said Amy. “When we first heard the diagnosis, we thought only the worst.”
Now that more than two years have passed, the parents reflected on the hurdles they’ve overcome dealing with a newborn with a tracheotomy, a feeding tube and multiple surgeries that were needed to correct Ryker’s neural tube defect.
They can see progress and want to give others hope.
“Our message is to educate, because when we got the diagnosis, we knew nothing about spina bifida,” said Brad. “The doctors gave it a real grim diagnosis, but it doesn’t have to be that way. It isn’t always that way.”
In fact, Ryker and Carter are quite active fraternal twins, even though Ryker uses a walker and most recently started learning to use forearm crutches.
“Even with the medical concerns, there still are a lot of similarities in a normal day for any 2-year-old boy,” said Amy.
She noted that Ryker sleeps more than Carter, and he can out-eat the bigger twin. And while Carter may be bigger, the two play well together.
The first months
On April 17, 2017, Carter was born with club feet and Ryker was born with spina bifida.
Ryker was born with his spinal cord and nerves on the outside of his small body. At birth, he had a large bubble or sac, where everything was and had to be surgically tucked back into its proper place. Today, he has a long incision across his lower back where that repair was made. Other scars are on his belly, where he used a feeding tube and on the front of his neck, where he needed a tracheotomy. In addition, he has needed shunts — small hollow tubes — placed in his head to relieve extra fluid and pressure on the brain.
The first several months of the twins’ lives were bumpy, marked by lengthy hospital stays for Ryker and the inability to take newborn Carter home under those circumstances. It was a full 22 days before the twins spent any time together outside of the womb.
“We uprooted our lives basically, and for 56 days we stayed at a Ronald McDonald House,” said Brad. “During this, we had to care for the second newborn and it would have been nice to bring Carter, our other newborn home.”
Carter’s condition has since been rectified with exercises to correct the position of his feet.
Weakness in Ryker’s feet and ankles means sometimes he doesn’t have the strength he needs to keep them in place. Braces — ankle and foot orthotics — help him, along with the use of a pediatric-sized walker that offers him stability.
Ryker’s surgeries
Ryker has endured many surgeries, most recently just before Halloween when it was determined fluid was building up on the brain and a new shunt was needed.
Ryker’s surgeries include Myelomeningocele repair, which is to correct the spinal cord and nerves that were outside his body at birth but enclosed in a sac of fluid; ventriculoperitoneal shunt surgeries or revisions that help control pressure in the brain by draining extra fluid from the brain to the belly; a laminectomy, to correct spinal stenosis that had caused breathing issues and vocal cord paralysis; tracheostomy, to help with breathing issues; and duraplasty, which involved the membrane covering the brain and spinal cord to ease up pressure that was causing apnea.
The family of five has a busy calendar of appointments and therapy: developmental, physical, occupational and speech for Ryker. There are the typical pediatric appointments coupled with several specialists appointments, mostly at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. For the first time in his life, Ryker has no procedures scheduled on their already busy calendar.
“Some people might think, ‘Why me? Why us?’ But, we say look at it and think about how much we have learned and matured from all that we have experienced,” said Amy.
Brad said the diagnosis for Ryker brought some serious challenges, many setbacks and long hospital stays, but by keeping a positive outlook, tomorrow looks bright.
“Even a simple trip to Walmart was challenging – but now compared to what it was, it is really a breeze. He still obviously requires extra care, but overall, now, he’s just a normal boy,” said Brad.
The outlook
Brad said the couple wants to help other families with their positive outlook by sharing their story and their experiences.
“We are always reading other stories of families sharing their struggles and successes when they are dealing with similar situations,” he said. “We have made friends with others in the spina bifida world, both near and far, and sometimes they are relying on us for advice and courage to get through a situation – and sometimes it is the other way around, too.”
The Millers are thankful that medical technology to help patients and information on spina bifida is more prevalent today than it was even 10 years ago. They’ve gained information from a variety of websites and made connections with others using social media.
“We decided to share (Facebook page) Ryker Miller’s Journey with others on social media to spread a little more knowledge with the world and to show a success story,” said Amy. “We know Ryker has his limitations, but he also shines in so many other ways.”
“He’s been through a lot, but he’s still just a normal boy,” Amy said.
Ryker’s parents hope that he won’t have any recall of surgeries and hospital stays at such a young age. But they know that the average patient with this diagnosis will have about 20 surgeries.
“We want to share his progress and about this diagnosis,” said Brad. “If you look it up, you see all the bad stuff. It doesn’t necessarily have to be that way.”
Amy added that abortions are high in parents if they learn early enough their child will be born with spina bifida.
“We want people to know that yes it is scary, but his life is worth living,” said Amy. “He has a good life and it is worth living.”
Brad sums it up this way:
“I would say that no matter what happens with this medical journey we are on, the five of us will have each other, even if it is from a hospital room or a room at the Ronald McDonald House. We will make the most of what we have. We have become so good at dealing with the punches as they come we try to stay ahead of the curve and always plan for the unexpected, but hope for the best.”
