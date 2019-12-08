STRASBURG — Several local village residents gathered Saturday at the Strasburg Community Center for Strasburg’s annual year-end recognition celebration.
The annual event is sponsored by the Strasburg Village Board and Strasburg Community Action Network (SCAN).
The highlight of the evening was presenting the 2019 Volunteer of the Year — an honor that has been bestowed since 2007.
This year’s Volunteer of the Year, Doug Quast, was one of the original members of the local SCAN organization.
“He was in charge of this year’s hog roast,” said Strasburg Village President Cinda Held. “He has also volunteered his time to organize parades, has mowed the park many times and has served on the Village Board.”
According to Held, Quast helped to rebuild the mailboxes in town, smoked the sausage for the SCAN breakfast, ordered new brackets and rehung flags in town.
“He took control and volunteered his time to pour the concrete pad for the Burn Out in the Burg,” Held said. “He volunteered many times to be the research man for signage and other village needs.”
Quast said he is a man of action, not inaction.
“I just can’t sit still,” he said. “I always have to be doing something.”
Quast, a former Village Board member, said he enjoys volunteering and has been doing so in some capacity since he moved to Strasburg in 1993.
“It takes a community to get to where we are today,” Quast said. “Without the volunteers, there wouldn’t be a Village of Strasburg.”
“We want to recognize the people who do things here in town,” Held said. “We just want to recognize their accomplishments and what they’ve given to the village. And to say thank you.”
Held said the Volunteer of the Year is nominated by someone.
“We look for people who contribute to the overall well-being of the village,” Held said. “Those who put a lot of time in and don’t expect anything back.”
“We look for true volunteers,” Held added.
Held said she also volunteers in several capacities around the village. She said the Strasburg Lions Club, Leo Club, American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and SCAN are some of the strongest volunteer organizations serving the village.
“It’s a lot of work,” she said. “We do it for the community.”
