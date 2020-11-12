The ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 are busy working on their next project.
Last week the organization sponsored a buy-back of Halloween candy day at the Strasburg Community Center to create a "care package" for a local man serving overseas. Auxiliary members gave children a dollar per pound for their extra Halloween candy.
Strasburg Mayor Cinda Held and Linda Oakley, members of the Auxiliary, sat behind a table with a large variety of candy piled up in front of them. It’s the second year they have hosted a Halloween candy buy back.
Less than 10 minutes after opening the Strasburg Community Center the candy started rolling in.
“Look how much we’ve gotten so far and we only just started and it just started a few minutes ago,” Oakley said. “I bet we’ve got close to 15 or 20 pounds so far.”
“This is our second year,” Held said.
Held said they got the idea from a dentist who was buying back candy after Halloween.
“It’s mainly dental groups that do this,” Oakley said.
“We didn’t have any dentists in town so we decided, hey why can’t we do this?” Held said.
Linda said candy collected is being sent to Cody Lawyer, a Stewardson-Strasburg High School graduate now serving in the U.S. Army overseas. She said they plan to package up all the candy along with a stack of cards and letters written by students from Trinity Lutheran School and send it Camp Buehring in Kuwait.
Held said one of the soldiers the auxiliary sent candy to last year really appreciated their efforts. Cody Bushue presented the auxiliary a special surprise for all of the “care packages” he received from the auxiliary while overseas station at Camp Taji, Iraq.
“He brought us a flag that was flown above his camp,” Held said.
Joe Mayhaus and his mom Anna Goldstein of Altamont made a special trip from Altamont to Strasburg to bring a large bag candy for the buy back. She said five out of her seven kids served in the military and had one that served overseas.
“These are going to a young man who is in Kuwait,” Oakley told Goldstein.
“Which camp?” Goldstein asked.
“Camp Buering in Kuwait,” Held said.
“That's where our son was, it's a huge camp. That's Awesome!” Goldstein said. “We wanted to show are appreciation and what better way to do it is to send them something from home.”
Oakley and Held were surprised someone from out of town came to the buy back from Altamont.
“We've had a good turn out and for someone to come from Altamont, that's makes it special,” Oakley said.
Lauren Longwell didn't travel as far being from the Stewardson-Strasburg area. Longwell put her candy on the scale to be weighed.
“That's 5 ½ pounds,” Oakley said.
Oakley said the auxiliary is currently working on their annual Veterans Needs Collection during the month of Nov. Annually they collect new clothing and supplies for the Illiana VA facility in Danville. She said they won't accept used clothing.
“We will be taking boxes, upon boxes, upon boxes of stuff,” Oakley said.
“They send us a list of what they need then we try to put those things into boxes,” Held said.
Anyone wanting to donate to the Veterans Needs Collection is welcome to drop items off at the Strasburg Community Center Monday, Wednesday and Thursday when the Village of Strasburg office is open.
The American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 are accepting donations in three basic areas:
Personal Needs: 3-1 body wash, 2-1 body wash, Vaseline, body power, foot powder, body lotion, baby lotion, baby powder, body spray, after shave (with no alcohol content), alcohol free mouthwash, toothbrushes, denture brushes and a variety of snacks to include crackers, cookies, chips, candy, jello, pudding, rasisns, nuts, chocolate candy bars and anything in sugar-free form).
Craft Room Needs: Canvas to paint (any sizes), paints, model glue, military helicopter models, thin markers, any type of leather kits, anything to paint, wood craft kits to put together and paracord.
Clothing Room Needs: (All clothing items must be new) Jeans (variety of sizes starting with waist size 32 up to 44 and length 30 to 36), tennis shoes (Velcro or tied) in sizes ranging from 9 ½ to 12, sweatshirts and sweatpants all sizes (not many small but M to 2X), t-shirts M-2X and thermal pants and shirts.
