STRASBURG — One Strasburg couple brings creative ideas to a new level.
Angie and Jason Edwards have a craft shop in front of their house.
“I’ve always been crafty,” Angie Edwards said.
It all started when Angie began hand-painting signs to sell in a rummage sale or give away until one day her husband, Jason, got mad.
“Jason said to me, ‘You’re wasting your talent. You need to do something with it,’” Angie Edwards said.
So, she started a crafting profession.
She started with hand-painted signs and small wooden crafts. She created the small wood crafts while Jason created the larger projects.
“Then we opened up the shop and ran it out of the house,” Angie said.
Edwards said the first year they opened their shop, Edwards Crafts, in 2010 was crazy. They sold over 400 different photo frames they personalized with last names for Christmas.
“The longest one we made was 13 letters long,” she said.
The business just kept evolving over the years. Jason said his wife has a special motto: If you can think it, we can make it.
“We’ve had some pretty interesting builds,” Jason said.
Angie said her husband gets in on the creativity. He created a planter from scratch out of barn wood.
“I put it online and people just loved it,” she said.
“We sold about 100 of those,” Jason added.
Today, they are known for their memorial beads and teddy bears.
“We have made jewelry from funeral flowers,” Angie said.
They also create jewelry from homecoming, wedding, graduation or special occasion flowers. Angie mulches the flowers into a pulp then mixes the pulp into clay, and bakes it in a special oven to create beads for a bracelet or necklace.
As for the memorial bears, on average Angie has 100 orders for Christmas. Last year she created 147 bears. The orders start coming in October and she tries to finish a majority of them in time for the holiday.
“I actually have people who pick up on Christmas Eve,” she said.
She makes the bears from clothing, quilts or ties of a loved one who has passed. She can also create pillows from clothing left behind. For one in particular, she was able to scan a signature into her computer so she could personalize it.
In addition to making memorial bears, Edwards also makes bears out of old clothes. She said one of her most memorable projects was creating a bear from a shirt of a retired NASCAR race official who lives in Florida.
“We are currently doing business in 30 states,” Jason said. “Angie wants to make it all 50.”
In addition to making memorial bears and jewelry, the couple makes ceramic products. They have over 5,000 molds to make a variety of ceramic products ranging from gnomes, Santa Claus, reindeer and Star Wars figures to a double-sided Gremlin.
“We pour and kiln our own ceramics,” Angie said.
“It’s a dying art,” Jason added.
Jason said one of his bestsellers is a pocket knife he assembles partially from a kit. He takes the plastic handles off and his wife makes a ceramic replacement.
“I actually forge the knives,” Jason said.
The couple can also make rings, watches and tie tacks out of sterling silver. They also personalize tumblers with photos, personal quotes and graphic designs. They even created a tumbler for teachers that looks like a pencil.
“We also screen print,” Angie said.
Jason works during the day at Stu’s Equipment Repair in Stewardson and helps out with the crafts in his free time while Angie works on her creations during the day.
“I get to pick my own hours and work from home,” Angie said.
The craft shop, located at 308 North Pine Street in Strasburg, is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment by calling 217-644-3209. Many of their products are featured on their Facebook page: EdwardsCrafts.
