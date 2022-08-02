Heavy thunderstorms triggered flooding across the region Monday night through Tuesday morning, with the eastern portion of Effingham County among the areas hit the hardest.
Dieterich resident Nick Fewkes took photos of the storms. In addition to heavy rainfall and intense winds, Fewkes witnessed hail the size of quarters Monday night.
“I looked at the rain gauge (Monday) night, and we already had six inches,” Fewkes said.
Fewkes believes much of the flooding problems in Dieterich can be attributed to its geography and drainage issues. Fewkes describes Dieterich as a “bowl” where water flows and accumulates.
“A lot of it has to do with the way that Dieterich is running their overflow,” Fewkes said.
Fewkes explained the creek that runs through Dieterich flows into a drainage ditch that becomes overwhelmed by heavy rainfall. Fewkes said this problem could be potentially solved if the local government there could receive permission from property owners near the creek to expand it.
Ryan Knutsvig of the National Weather Service in Lincoln said Dieterich’s drainage problem is not uncommon, noting that there are many “drainage systems not being able to keep up with the rainfall.”
Knutsvig said rainfall in Teutopolis was 4.9 inches, which was the highest official recording in the county by late Tuesday morning. Another report from Effingham recorded the rainfall at the airport at 2.85 inches.
Beyond the formal measurements, the weather service’s radar estimates showed an average rainfall of 3-4 inches in the western part of Effingham County and nearly 10 inches in the eastern part of the county. The true extent of the flooding might not be known until Wednesday as more reports come in, especially from the eastern half of the county.
The weather service said stray showers or thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon, along with heat index values of 100 to 108 degrees. A heat advisory is expected to last from noon until 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, residents and first responders have been urged to use extreme caution when trying to navigate the flooded streets and buildings.
The Effingham County Dive and Rescue Team recently trained first responders in Dieterich on how to execute water rescues and about the often overlooked dangers of flooding.
“Its pretty nasty out there,” Effingham County Dive and Rescue Team Commander Terry Trueblood said on Tuesday.
Trueblood said potential drowning or automobile accidents aren’t the only hazards residents should worry about, especially when it comes to flooded buildings.
“We’re worried about electricity in the water, and people don’t really think about that,” Trueblood said.
Trueblood explained when electrical wires become submerged, it is common for an electric current to flow through that body of water. Entering or even making contact with electrified waters can cause serious injury and death, he said.
