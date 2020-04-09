Effingham County Sheriff Dave Mahon said his department responded to several calls Wednesday night for downed power lines and trees, power outages and vehicle accidents.
Mahon said the sheriff’s department received 12 calls across the county: one call for storm damage and downed trees and power lines in Watson, two in rural Effingham and Dieterich, three in Altamont and four in Teutopolis. Power outages were also reported in rural Dieterich and Montrose.
Mahon said deputies responded to three accidents Wednesday night as well. He said a male driver collided with a downed tree in the roadway in rural Effingham near Watson, but the sheriff said the man was not injured and was able to drive home.
There was another car accident in Effingham, and Mahon said deputies assisted the Illinois State Police with a semitruck tractor-trailer that had rolled over on Interstate 70 at milepost 84 just two miles east of Altamont.
Mahon said there were five calls in Effingham for debris in the roadway. A boat from the Lake Sara Marina boat sales stored on the Village Square Mall parking lot was moved by the powerful winds, and a railroad signal in Effingham was damaged, as well as a billboard along the interstate.
Mahon said around 7:15 p.m. when the storm began moving through the county, some capping came off the roof of the Effingham County Government Center. Deputies also assisted Ameren while crews worked to restore power across the county.
Effingham County Emergency Manager Pamela Jacobs said there were power outages in Teutopolis, Montrose and Dieterich and brief, minor outrages in Watson and Altamont.
Jacobs said Teutopolis Fire Chief Tim McMahon reported a tree down on power lines and then four electric poles snapped off and laid down in a field southeast of town. Dieterich Fire Chief Ross Martin reported to Jacobs tree limbs down but no major damages., and the same was reported by Montrose Fire Chief Chris Overbeck, who said there were also downed power lines.
In Watson, Jacobs said Fire Chief Darren Percival and his crew responded to limbs down in roadways but reported no major damage. In Altamont, a small fire was sparked by a grill.
“Altamont Fire Chief Jon Becker reported wind damage done to a fence, which allowed some horses to temporarily get out. He also reported a fire caused by a grill blowing over and igniting some landscaping mulch,” Jacobs said.
Effingham City Emergency Management Coordinator Kim Tegeler said storm sirens sounded in the city a little over an hour before the storm arrived in the city and county.
“Storm sirens in Effingham sounded after a trained weather spotter contacted authorities and indicated they saw rotation near Keller Drive,” Tegeler said.
Tegeler said she did not receive reports of flooding in the city but several instances of damage due to the storm was reported to her office. Tegeler said there were carports and power lines down on the roadway on U.S. Route 40 near Teutopolis and traffic signals were down at the intersection of U.S. Route 45 and Rickelman Avenue and at Fayette Avenue and Maple Street.
Tegeler said there was also damage to the Paradise Inn on West Fayette Avenue, and the sign for the Orchard Inn was toppled over. A residence at 311 N. Henrietta St. was damaged by debris during the storm as well.
Tegeler said cleanup was underway on Thursday morning.
“Residents and crews will be out taking care of cleanup,” Tegeler said.
Ed Shimon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Lincoln, said the service received wind reports of 70-75 miles per hour. East of Edgewood Shimon said there was a report of 70-mph winds.
“There was a significant amount of wind as the storm went through the area,” he said.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said the department received multiple weather-related calls on Wednesday night. Some of those reports included power lines and trees being down.
He said Altamont, Teutopolis, Effingham and Watson firefighters were all out at the same time responding to calls. Overall, McFarland said there were no injuries reported just property damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.