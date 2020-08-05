Still time to submit farm photos

There is still time to share your experience of life on the farm.
In your own words or with just a snapshot, share your take on farm life today or memories of yesteryear. Your submissions may appear in the Effingham Daily News Farm Fair edition. Email them to news@effinghamdailynews.com and include your name and phone number. Photos must be in jpg format. No professional photos, please. Deadline for submissions is Aug. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.