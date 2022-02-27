A Stewardson man has been sentenced to four years in prison on two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse against two children, according to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke.
Christopher Chiovari, 42, currently of Stewardson and originally of Shelbyville, was sentenced on Feb. 24 for the Class 2 felonies, which carry a sentencing range of probation to seven years in prison. The four-year sentences will be served concurrently and Chiovari will be subject to lifetime registration as a sexual predator upon release from prison.
Chiovari was charged in 2019 with committing acts of sexual conduct with two minor children by inappropriately touching them. He was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections after a contested hearing in which recorded interviews of the victims were played and a victim impact statement prepared by the victims’ mother was read.
Although Chiovari stated to Deputy Justin Dudra during an interrogation that his conduct was “crazy and disturbing,” he proclaimed his innocence at the sentencing hearing and requested a term of probation, citing medical ailments that he suffers from as a reason incarceration would be inappropriate.
Kroncke stated Chiovari’s conduct was abhorrent and would likely have a lifetime impact on the two innocent children he chose to victimize. For those reasons, Kroncke stated, a prison sentence was warranted.
This is Chiovari’s first felony conviction. He was remanded to the Shelby County Jail following his sentencing hearing to await transport to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.