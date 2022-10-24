A Stewardson man was severely injured following a motorcycle accident in Effingham County Saturday.
Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Zackaryah Russell, 21, Stewardson, was traveling west on Illinois 33, a fourth of a mile west of Nazarene Road, at a high rate of speed when his 2022 orange Suzuki motorcycle collided with the rear of a 2013 red Ford Explorer driven by Victoria Beals, 66, of Stewardson. The motorcycle came to rest in the eastbound ditch, 438 feet from the point of impact. The accident occurred at 6:38 p.m.
Russell, who was wearing a helmet, was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Beals and a passenger, Gladys Beals, 89, of Stewardson, were not injured.
Shumway Fire Protection District, Rural Med EMS and Effingham Police Department assisted at the scene.
Russell was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
